Start a new career as an AWS professional

Train for a well-paid tech career with these inexpensive self-paced exam prep courses, then you can get your certifications with confidence.

Image: krblokhin, Getty Images

As one of the top cloud platforms on the planet, AWS is used by enterprises big and small for their cloud storage. And naturally, as demand continues to grow for the platform's services, it also grows for trained AWS professionals. It is a highly paid career, and you can pass the required certification exams with the help of The Premier All AWS Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access.

The bundle's seven courses allow you to train at your own pace for the AWS certification exams. One of the reasons they can help you achieve certifications more quickly than you might be able to otherwise is that the courses include simulations of actual exams for you to practice on, in addition to teaching you the necessary skills.

The "AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01)" course covers cloud computing basics, as well as comprehensive training on the AWS ecosystem. You'll learn all the best ways to use AWS when designing, developing, and implementing cloud-based solutions. Next, "AWS Solutions Architect (SAA-C02)" will teach you the terminology, concepts, tech essentials, databases, security and more.

You'll learn how to create and deploy cloud-based apps with the skills taught in "AWS Developer Associate (DVA-C01)" and AWS operational best practices, as well as their appropriate uses, in "AWS SysOps Administrator (SOA-C02)." ICT security principles are thoroughly covered in "AWS Certified Security."

You'll be perfectly familiar with the cloud networking components of AWS, such as Subnets, VPC, Route Tables, Internet Gateways and more by the time you finish the "AWS Certified Advanced Networking – Specialty (ANS-C00)" course. Big Data fans will almost certainly enjoy exploring AWS services and solutions like Amazon RDS and DynamoDB.

These courses have been designed by KnowDirect, a company with a constantly growing catalog of exam simulators to meet the global demand for online training. Former students have made their satisfaction with this bundle's courses perfectly clear by awarding it an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Don't pass up this opportunity to obtain the certifications necessary to become a certified AWS professional, get The Premier All AWS Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access today while it's available for only $19 (normally $179).

Prices subject to change.