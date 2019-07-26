Synology announces new FlashStation and DiskStation models for all-flash arrays

Two new rack-able FlashStation models and a much-needed successor to the RS18017xs+ are solid options for the enterprise, while prosumer-focused DS620slim provides headroom for six 2.5" SATA drives.

What is a man-in-the-disk attack? Android users should beware of this dangerous attack that targets their mobile device's storage.

Popular network attached storage (NAS) vendor Synology launched three new enterprise-grade and one prosumer-grade storage solution this week, with an emphasis on Flash storage, as workloads with high random I/O increasingly require all-flash arrays to meet ever-increasing performance demands.

SEE: Top five on-premises cloud storage options (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The FlashStation FS6400 is a 2U rackmount server equipped with dual Intel Xeon Silver 4110 2.1 GHz eight-core CPUs, and ships with 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4 ECC RAM, expandable up to 512 GB (16 x 32 GB), with support for 24 2.5" SAS SSD/HDD or SATA SSDs, with two 10GBASE-T ports and two gigabit ethernet onboard, and two open PCIe slots for future expansion. Synology touts it as capable of "240,000 iSCSI 4K random write IOPS," and can be expanded using Synology's custom expansion hardware for up to 72 storage drives total.

Image: Synology

× f-fs3400-right-45-add.jpg

Similarly, the FlashStation FS3400 is powered by a single Xeon D-1541 8-core CPU at 2.1GHz base/3 GHz turbo, with 16 GB DDR4 ECC RAM, expandable up to 128 GB, with support for 24 2.5" SAS SSD/HDD or SATA SSDs. It comes with two 10GBASE-T ports and four gigabit ethernet onboard, and is rated for "more than 137,000 iSCSI 4K random write IOPS in an aggregated 10GbE environment." Like the FS6400, it can be expanded up to 72 drives with a first-party expansion unit.

With the abundance of relatively cheap SSDs (for now), in capacities up to 4TB for mainstream drives, there's a great potential to build an all-Flash array with these products.

Synology also announced the SA3400—the successor to the RS18017xs+—supporting up to 16 2.5" drives. Synology touts it as having "an upgraded CPU from six to eight cores and a 50% performance boost in 4K random read IOPS," as well as two 10GBASE-T ports and four gigabit ethernet ports.

Tiny NAS for 2.5" drives: DS620slim

Image: Synology

× f-ds620slim-right-45-add.jpg

For the prosumer market, the DS620slim mini private server is an interesting form factor—the relatively diminutive unit measures in at 121 x 151 x 175 mm, and supports up to six 2.5" SATA drives. The DS620slim is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron J3355, running at 2.0 GHz / 2.5 GHz turbo, with 2 GB DDR3L onboard, expandable to 6 GB. It includes dual gigabit ethernet and two USB 3.0 ports, and supports "real-time transcoding for up to two channels of H.264/H.265 4K videos at the same time."

For users seeking to build out an all-flash NAS, but don't want to use a full-size unit built for 3.5" drives like Synology's DS918+, this system caters to them.

For more, check out "How to most efficiently use your storage" and "How to add an SSD cache to your Synology NAS (and why you'd want to)" on TechRepublic.

Top Story of the Day Newsletter If you can only read one tech story a day, this is it. Delivered Weekdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see