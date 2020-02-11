Tech career scholarships aimed at underrepresented communities

The $3K Access Scholarship at New York's Flatiron School will be awarded to 500 on-campus applicants.

A new scholarship is now available to tech students at the Flatiron School, which was developed and created as an accelerated alternative education model to provide students with 21st-century tech skills.



US students who qualify for Flatiron School's Income Share Agreement can apply starting Feb. 11, 2020, and can defer remaining tuition obligations until after graduation and also receive the $3,000 Access Scholarship.

"The skills gap in technical fields like programming and data science is showing no signs of going away, even as structural unemployment is set to increase in the coming years," said Adam Enbar, CEO of Flatiron School, in a release.



"Our hope with this scholarship—and others like it—is to widen the pool of high-quality tech talent available to hiring companies, and ensure that the opportunity to have a meaningful career in technology is distributed as evenly across the country as people's skills and passion for the field."

The scholarships will be awarded to "students from underrepresented communities and those in need of financial assistance." Candidates must identify as a member of one of the following groups:

Women

Underrepresented minorities

People with disabilities

Veterans or British Armed Forces Service Leavers

LGBTQ+

Flatiron has taken student residency into consideration as well as another qualifier: if a student earned less than the annual income throughout the past 12 consecutive months in the following cities

San Francisco : $50,000

: $50,000 Washington, D.C., New York City, Seattle : $40,000

: $40,000 Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Austin, Denver : $33,000

: $33,000 London: £20,000

Flatiron School announced two other programs recently designed to democratize access to tech careers in marginalized groups.



In partnership with the Cognizant U.S. Foundation, a 501(c)(3) private foundation supporting STEM education and skills training across the United States, the school launched the NexTech100 scholarship, which will award $1.2 million total to 100 students, from either a high-need or underrepresented background.



The Flatiron school has a Women Take Tech Initiative geared toward gender parity in the tech world. The school's website notes that 1,000 women grads—through scholarships and custom programs—got jobs in tech. They also provide scholarships for students from diverse backgrounds and offer a coding bootcamp (strongly suggested as a prerequisite for attendance).



Flatiron offers students a "money-back guarantee:" if you enroll and graduate, but don't get a job within the first six months, you get your money back.



Flatiron campuses

Atlanta



Austin



Chicago



Denver



Houston



London



New York



San Francisco



Seattle



Washington D.C.



Tuition varies based on program.

Tuition options include

Pay upfront



Income share agreements (ISAs) in the US



Student loans in the US



Student loans in the U.K.



Monthly installments (online only)

Qualifying programs for the guarantee are software engineering, data science, UX/UI design, cybersecurity analytics and cybersecurity engineering.



The school was founded in Manhattan in 2010, and went online in 2015 with learn.co. In 2017, Flatiron joined WeWork; remote students join the WeWork community and global network. The Flatiron School's Access Labs program was founded in 2018 and the average full-time salary for the most recent class (2019) was $78,477 (based on students who disclosed their compensation).



