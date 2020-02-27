Tech dominates top jobs list for 2020

New data gathered by the job search site Indeed reveals eight of the top 15 jobs are in the tech industry.

MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab: Robots will take over parts of your job, not all of it Researchers predict that designers at all wage levels and employees with deep industry knowledge will still be in high demand.

Tech jobs are leading as the best jobs of 2020, according to new data gathered by the job listing search engine site, Indeed. Twenty-five of the "best jobs" in various industries were selected based on the amount of job postings, job titles, job growth, and salary.

Eight of the top 15 jobs on the latest Indeed list are in technology, which is up from both last year's and 2018's lists, where only six tech jobs were in the top 15. The top tech jobs were related to AI on those two previous lists. This year shows jobs involving the cloud, security, and others have moved up the list.

This year, 10 jobs of the list of 25 are in technology.

Top tech jobs

Methodology

Indeed compiled this list by including jobs with an average base salary of at least $75,000 and at least 20 job postings per one million total postings, combined with consistent growth in share of postings from 2016-2019.

Where the jobs are

Indeed's data looks at metro areas where the jobs on the list are hardest to fill--and offers job seekers insight into which area might offer the best opportunities.

These metros have the highest percentage of job postings for those job titles posted on Indeed for 60 days or more.

Software Architect

San Francisco - Oakland - Hayward, CA



Pittsburgh, PA



Boston - Cambridge - Newton, MA-NH



San Jose - Sunnyvale - Santa Clara, CA



San Diego - Carlsbad, CA

Full Stack Developer

Boston - Cambridge - Newton, MA-NH



Sacramento - Roseville - Arden - Arcade, CA



Indianapolis - Carmel - Anderson, IN



San Diego - Carlsbad, CA



Baltimore - Columbia - Towson, MD

Development Operations Engineer

Provo - Orem, UT



Boulder, CO



Indianapolis - Carmel - Anderson, IN



Detroit - Warren - Dearborn, MI



San Francisco - Oakland - Hayward, CA

Java Developer

Bridgeport - Stamford - Norwalk, CT



San Antonio - New Braunfels, TX



Lansing - East Lansing, MI



San Diego - Carlsbad, CA



Columbia, SC

Data Scientist

Fayettevelle - Springdale - Rogers, AR-MO



Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN



Cleveland - Elyria, OH



San Francisco - Oakland - Hayward, CA



Seattle - Tacoma - Bellevue, WA

IT Security Specialist

Washington - Arlington - Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

Product Owner

New York - Newark - Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA



Boston - Cambridge - Newton, MA-NH



Chicago - Naperville - Elgin, IL-IN-WI



Dallas - Fort Worth - Arlington, TX



Washington - Arlington - Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

Data Engineer

New York - Newark - Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA



Washington - Arlington - Alexandria, DC-VA-MD



San Francisco - Oakland - Hayward, CA



San Jose - Sunnyvale - Santa Clara, CA



Seattle - Tacoma - Bellevue, WA

Cloud Engineer

Washington - Arlington - Alexandria, DC-VA-MD



San Jose - Sunnyvale - Santa Clara, CA



Seattle - Tacoma - Bellevue, WA



New York - Newark - Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA



San Francisco - Oakland - Hayward, CA

IT Technician

New York - Newark - Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA



Los Angeles - Long Beach - Anaheim, CA



Washington - Arlington - Alexandria, DC-VA-MD



Dallas - Fort Worth - Arlington, TX



Chicago - Naperville - Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Metros were identified as those where the job title has job postings listed on Indeed more than 60 days on average.

