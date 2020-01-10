The 11 laptops you don't want to miss from CES 2020

Companies like HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Acer and Dell used the show to market their latest laptop options.

Samsung's push into 5G for 2020 and beyond In this interview from CES 2020, learn how 5G will impact our world this year through mobile devices, and what we can expect to see in vehicles in the future.

CES 2020 gave the world's biggest laptop makers ample opportunity to show off their newest product lines and updates to consumer favorites.

Dell, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Acer and many other companies used the conference to debut some of the best laptops slated for release in the coming year.

Here are 11 of the laptop highlights from CES 2020.

SEE: 5 best standing desk converters for 2018 (CNET) (TechRepublic)

HP Elite Dragonfly and Spectre X360 15

Image: HP

HP's Dragonfly is notable because of the update debuted at CES 2020, which included 5G capabilities on top of built-in Tile tracking. The laptop was initially released last year and it is unclear when the latest version will be available.

The $1,600 Spectre comes with Windows 10 and will be released in March. The updated laptop now has a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, a lighter body and reduced bezels.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and Galaxy Book Flex

Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the thinnest Chromebook the company has ever released and comes with AMOLED display as well as built-in-pen support.

In a press release, Samsung said the 9.9mm-thick Chromebook has an AMOLED display that provides clear 4K UHD resolution and that the laptop would be released sometime in the first quarter of the year. The $1,000 laptop is also equipped with Click-to-Call and Messaging apps, that allow you to use all Samsung smartphone features directly on your laptop.

At $829, the Galaxy Book Flex offers users a long-lasting battery and an immersive QLED display. It's thin design, super-bright display with max 600-nit capacity and Active Pen make it a cost-effective option.

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold, X1 Carbon and Lavie Pro Mobile

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo finally unveiled its $2,500 foldable laptop and highlighted how multifaceted it really is. The laptop, which comes out in the second half of 2020, has different modes that customers can use and comes with Windows 10 and Intel Core processors.

The X1 Carbon has 4K HDR and will cost about $1,500 but there is no indication of when it will be available for purchase in 2020. For the Lavie Pro Mobile, it will cost consumers about $1,600 and is slated for release in March. It runs Windows 10 and has a 13.3-inch display.

Acer Spin 5 and the Concept D7 Ezel

Image: Acer

With a release date set for June, Acer got ahead of the game and gave the CES 2020 crowd a glimpse of the Acer Spin 5. The laptop is much lighter than its predecessors, has a longer- lasting battery and only runs for about $900.

The Concept D7 Ezel is priced high because of how flexible it is. The $2,700 laptop has a very customizable and adjustable screen. There is currently no concrete release date.

Dell's Latitude 9510 and XPS 13

Image: Dell

Despite running for about $1,800, the new Latitude product line is tailor made for business users looking for 2-in-1 devices. Both the 9510 and the 9510 are the first in the 9000 series and each runs Windows 10.

Dell's XPS 13, which debuts in February at $1,000, is built with a 13-inch screen and 10th-gen InteI core processors. The 4K Ultra HD+ display that comes with the laptop is only one of its great features. Its thinner than most laptops and comes with an XPS 13 webcam.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see