The best headphones to give as gifts during the 2020 holiday season

If you've got a music lover, gamer, or frequent video conference participant on your shopping list this holiday season, here are some of TechRepublic's top picks for headphones to give as gifts.

Wether you're buying headphones for yourself or someone else, picking the perfect pair can be tricky. Not just because you'll want to consider features like fit, sound quality and price, but you'll also want to know how the owner will use them. A set of headphones that's great for listening to music on your smartphone, may not be the a good option for gaming on a console or attending video meetings on your PC.

The following are my favorite headphones by functional category. I've listed some of the standout features of each pair as well as why I think they're a good pick for your shopping list. Also, I haven't restricted this list to only headphones released in 2020. Many older headphone models are as good today as they were years ago.

Premium headphones for music lovers Focal Clear Image: Focal-JMlab Focal, a French company best known for making speakers, released the Clear in 2017. They were the company's third set of headphones after the Utopia ($3,990) and Elear ($1,000). The Clear are open-back, dynamic-driver headphones with a circumaural design...meaning they completely enclose your ears but don't block noise from the outside. They feature aluminum yokes, a leather and micro-fiber headband and 20mm memory foam ear cushions wrapped in perforated microfibre fabric. Each speaker driver uses a 1.6" (40mm) aluminum/magnesium 'M'-shape dome. They come with a molded carrying case, 3m balanced cable (XLR 4-pin), 3m unbalanced cable (1/4" TRS jack), 1.2m unbalanced cable (1/8" TRS jack) and a 1/8" jack to 1/4" stereo jack adapter. The Clear sound the best when connected to a good DAC/amp, but because they have an impedance of 55 Ohms (compared to 80, 250 or 300 Ohms) you can get good sound even when connected directly to a smartphone or laptop. For comparison, the excellent Sennheiser HD 800 S ($1,700) headphones have an impedance of 300 Ohms and require a high-power amplifier to work properly. The Focal Clear sound amazing, are beautiful to look at, comfortable to wear and provide excellent value. Headphones that provide similar/better sound quality often cost twice as much. The Clear are my go-to headphones for listening to music while working at my desk. $1,490 at Crutchfield

Headphones for the audiophile and gamer Audeze LCD-GX Image: Audeze Audeze, the maker of high-end planar magnetic headphones, like the company's flagship LCD-4 ($3,995), has been branching out in recent years and now offers a wide range of over-the-ear and in-ear options. I tested a pair of LCD-2 Classics ($799) last year and really liked them. With the LCD-GX Audeze has combined the excellent sound quality of its LCD headphones with a flexible boom microphone to create a pair of wired headphones perfect for listening to music or jumping on voice chat with friends while gaming. The LCD-GX really are in a league of their own when it comes to gaming or video conferencing headphones. The LCD-GX features an open-back design, magnesium housing, memory foam ear cushions and a suspension-style headband. Included with the LCD-GX is a hard-sided travel case, 8ft cable with flexible microphone (1/8" TRRS connector), LCD series standard cable (1/4" TRS connector), audio adaptor - OMTP to CTIA and a splitter with 1/8" TRRS to dual 1/8" TRS connectors for audio and microphone. The LCD-GX headphones will sound best when connected to a quality DAC/amplifier, but with their impedance of 20 Ohms, you'll still get good sound connected directly to your computer or console. $899 at Audeze

High-end wireless gaming headphones Audeze Mobius Image: Audeze If you're looking for a pair of high-end wireless gaming headphones, the Audeze Mobius are an excellent choice. This headset has an over-ear, closed-back design and uses planar magnetic drivers like the ones found in Audeze's premium wired headphones, such as the LCD-GX. Mobius supports Bluetooth for wireless audio and has a USB-C (audio and charging) port and 3.5mm jack (analog audio) . Audeze worked with Waves to incorporate their NX technology into Mobius, which allows the headset to process 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound audio with Head Tracking and Room Emulation. With the headset, buyers also get a detachable microphone, USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C cable, analog 3.5mm cable, and travel bag. The Mobius are at the upper end of the price range for wireless gaming headphones, but their sound quality, build quality and feature set, make them one of the best gaming headsets available. $399 at Audeze

Best every-day earbuds for iPhone, iPad or Mac owners Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro Image: Apple iPhone, iPad and Mac owners can use almost any wired or Bluetooth headset and there a plenty of great options out there, but for every-day use its hard to beat Apple's own AirPods ($159) and AirPods Pro ($249). Both in-ear headphones provide good sound quality, decent battery life and the AirPods Pro offer active noice cancellation (ANC). It's also easy for iPhone, iPad and Mac owners to integrate them into their existing Apple ecosystem with features like Find My. $249 at Apple

Good every-day wireless headphones for Samsung Galaxy owners Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Plus Image: Samsung For owners of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or laptop, the company's own in-ear headphones are a great choice for every-day use. Released in mid 2020, the Galaxy Buds Live ($120) have a 12mm speaker and bass duct, three microphones, and active noise cancellation (ANC). The 2020 Galaxy Buds Plus ($90) have 2-way dynamic speakers and adaptive dual microphones. Both headphones provide good sound and solid battery life. And if you already own other Samsung devices and are Bixby user, you get the added benefit of headphones designed for the company's ecosystem. $119 at Samsung

Great wireless headphones for runners and workouts Beats Powerbeats Pro Image: Apple The Beats Powerbeats Pro offer rich sound quality and great battery life. They are also water- and sweat-resistant (IPX4 rating) and have an ear-hook design which helps hold them securely to your ears during a workout or run. They don't offer a wireless charging case, but since Apple owns Beats, they do come with a Lightning cable. $249 at Amazon