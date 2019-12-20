The best tech gifts to buy for non-techies

Sometimes it's tough to figure out what tech gift to buy for a non-techie. Here's what you need to know.

It can be difficult to figure out just the right gift to buy when you're looking for a tech-focused present for someone who isn't exactly tech savvy. Whether the gift recipient is your neighbor, your mom, or your flip phone loving brother, there are some gift ideas out there for you to consider.

Think about their interests. Do they like music? Then a pair of wired earbuds are an idea. You don't have to opt for wireless, since that's might be a little too techie for them and they'd probably just lose them. Consider the Puresonic earbuds from Fender. They're a solid choice and they're on sale for the holidays for $49.99. If you just want to give them a way to listen to music at their desk, there's the Fender Newport speaker. It has a classic look and yet offers all of the features of a wireless speaker for $149. And if they're always running around to the gym or if they like to hike, try the JBL Clip 3. It's an ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It's waterproof and has a fully integrated carabiner that can clip onto clothes, a belt loop or a backpack for outdoor adventures. It's priced at $69.99 through T-Mobile.

If the non-techie in your life is a pet lover, check out the Fi smart dog collar. It tracks their dog whether they're near them or not, through GPS. They'll never have a lost dog again. The best part? It's easy to use for non-techies and the app sends an alert if the dog leaves the house or yard, even if they're at work. The collar is $149, with GPS plans starting at $1.89 a week.

There's also the second generation of the PetSafe Smart Feed automatic dog and cat feeder. It's an easy way to use technology to feed a pet from afar. It works with an Amazon Echo device so Alexa can feed their dog or cat a snack. It notifies them when the feeder is low or empty and gives them the ability to automatically reorder their pet's food through Amazon Dash Replenishment. It's affordable at $194.99.

And then Casetify has everything from artist-designed laptop shells, to smartphone cases, Apple Watch bands and AirPod skins. If the non-techie on your holiday gift list has sprung for a new iPhone Pro Max, then they're trying to test the limits of their tech ability and they definitely will want a new phone case. Casetify has a cool lineup of cases with styles to suit everyone's preferences and needs, no matter how drop-proof they need a case to be. Casetify's array of Apple Watch bands are compatible with the new Apple Watch 5 or the original Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4, and are available for the Apple Watch sizes 38mm, 40mm, 42mm and 44mm with prices starting at $40.

Your own creativity is the limit when it comes to finding a great tech gift for a non-techie. Consider smart home devices, cool gadgets, fun tech games and more.

