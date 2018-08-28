The top 10 tech companies where Gen Z wants to work

Generation Z, or people between the ages of 18 and 25, listed working at Google as their top dream job, according to a Tuesday study from Comparably.

Comparably surveyed 23,000 people ages 18 to 35 to determined the top tech firms where older millennial, younger millennial, and Gen Z employees would want to work. With 61 million Gen Zers about to enter the workforce, it's important to know what companies are on their employment radar so you can attract the best new tech talent.

Younger millennials are those between the ages of 26 and 30, while older millennials are between 31 and 35, said the report. The main contributing factor to each group's tech job preference was the age range's familiarity with technology.

"The average 35-year-old today (playfully dubbed an 'older' millennial) was 24 when the iPhone came out while the average 26-year-old today (a 'younger' millennial) was 15," the report said. "Those in Generation Z, born mid-1990s to early 2000s, were no older than 12."

Here is the full list of the top 10 companies where Gen Z reportedly wants to work:

Google Amazon Microsoft Facebook Uber Apple Twitter Snap Inc. LinkedIn Airbnb

Interestingly, Gen Z ranked both Apple and Twitter higher than any other generation did, and ranked LinkedIn lower than the millennial groups did. This makes sense for this age group, as Apple and Twitter are both very smartphone-based tools, while LinkedIn is more desktop-oriented.

To learn about how Gen Zers operate in the workplace compared to their older counterparts, you can check out this TechRepublic article.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Generation Z has the most familiarity with smartphones in comparison with millennials, which affects the tech companies they are looking to for employment. — Comparably, 2018

Gen Z ranked Twitter and Apple higher and LinkedIn lower than millennials, revealing where their priorities lie. — Comparably, 2018

