The top wireless mechanical keyboards for a more tactile typing experience

Mechanical keyboards offer enhanced haptics to standard typing. Here are some of our favorite wireless mechanical keyboards on the market.

In recent decades, mechanical keyboards have waned in popularity with the rise of laptops and more portable membrane options. However, mechanical keyboards have seen a resurgence of sorts in the last few years. Some of the latest mechanical models boast retro styling while touting contemporary keyboard elements such as RGB capabilities, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. With enhanced haptics and an appreciative audible "click," mechanical keyboards enable a unique input experience during work and play. Below we've listed some of the top wireless mechanical keyboards on the market.

Logitech G915 TKL Image: Logitech We tested the Logitech G915 TKL over the course of several days and the model is our pick for the top wireless mechanical keyboard. Less than one-inch thick, the G915 TKL touts a sleek, low-profile design and brushed metal components add rugged durability to the build. Individuals can customize the G915 TKL with one of three switches: GL Clicky, GL Tactile, or GL Linear. Rather than traditional volume buttons, the G915 TKL has an aluminum scroll wheel, enabling efficient volume adjustments with a simple roll. The unit packs an internal battery for extended wireless use and a micro USB charging cable for quick refreshes. Gamers will appreciate the LIGHTSYNCH RGB capabilities with more than 16.8 million colors to choose from. The unit is available in a darker Carbon color or white. The darker model is available with all three switch options, while the white model is currently only available with the tactile switch. $230 at Logitech

Keychron K2 Image: Amazon The 84-key Keychron K2 is a mechanical keyboard with a subtle throwback aesthetic. The overall build maximizes the surface area with the arrow keys, home, and delete all stacked top-to-bottom along the periphery of the keyboard. The K2 does not offer a numerical keypad, and this could be a dealbreaker for some. This Keychron model features RGB backlight keys for those who prefer to customize the setup, although a single color static mode is also possible. $85 at Amazon

Varmilo VA87M CMPYO Image: Amazon The Varmilo VA87M CMPYO is a minimalist, retro stylized mechanical keyboard for those so inclined. Vivid bright splashes of yellow, orange, purple, teal, and magenta add a little color to the keyboard. This Varmilo model also features backlit white LED capabilities to boost lighting as needed. Unlike some of the smaller compact models on this list, this particular unit features dedicated arrow keys, delete, page up and page down, and other commonly used keys. $246 at Walmart

Keychron K4 100-Key Image: Amazon The K4 mechanical keyboard builds on the K2 platform with an additional 14 keys including a numerical keypad. While this array may not be necessary for everyone, those who need to input numbers regularly will appreciate the addition. The build includes CNC processed aluminum panels to increase durability, and RGB backlit capabilities illuminate keystrokes in low-light environments. $100 at Amazon