These Fujitsu laptops were just recalled because their batteries catch on fire

- Fujitsu has recalled lithium-ion battery packs found in certain notebook computers and workstations due to fire and burn hazards.
- Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Fujitsu battery packs, power off their machine, remove the battery, and follow instructions to obtain a free replacement battery pack.
Another day, another laptop battery catching on fire: Fujitsu has issued a recall for the lithium-ion battery packs found in certain laptops and workstations due to fire and burn hazards.
Fujitsu is far from the only tech company dealing with products that overheat. In January, HP announced a recall of the lithium-ion batteries found in HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations due to overheating. This came after it had expanded a previous battery pack recall to include 101,000 devices earlier that month. And who could forget the infamous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones, some of which which contained batteries that caught on fire while charging.
All of these battery overheating issues should serve as a warning to device makers to ensure careful design and manufacturing to avoid recalls and reputation hits. In Fujitsu's case, the company has received only one report of a battery fire in Canada, the recall noted.
The Fujitsu recall includes the Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs for the following Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations:
- CELSIUS H720
- LIFEBOOK E752
- LIFEBOOK E733
- LIFEBOOK E743
- LIFEBOOK E753
- LIFEBOOK P702
- LIFEBOOK P772
- LIFEBOOK S710
- LIFEBOOK S752
- LIFEBOOK S762
- LIFEBOOK T732
- LIFEBOOK T734
- LIFEBOOK T902
Recalled battery pack product numbers are: CP556150-03, CP579060-01 and CP629458-03. The product and serial numbers are printed on a white sticker on the battery, Fujitsu noted. The recalled battery packs were sold online at www.shopfujitsu.com from July 2012 through December 2017, and with Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations.
If you have one of those machines in your possession, you should immediately stop using the recalled battery pack, power off the laptop, remove the battery, and follow instructions to obtain a free replacement battery pack, according to the recall. Until you receive the pack, you should only use the laptop while it is plugged into AC power.
To get your free replacement, go to http://www.Fujitsu.com/us and click on Product Support, then Notebook & Tablet PCs, then Fujitsu Voluntary Battery Recall and Replacement. You can also call 800-835-4878 for assistance.
