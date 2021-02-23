This is how often employees think about being fired, according to a new survey

It turns out, getting a pink slip crosses the mind of many tech workers every day, according to a recent pop-up poll on the anonymous network Blind.

More than one year after the first US cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact local communities around the globe. Due to economic disruptions, millions of people remain unemployed and economic uncertainty continues to put many positions at risk in the short term. Blind, an anonymous network for professionals, recently featured a poll curated to determine how often employees across industries think about being fired. Turns out, being fired crosses the minds of many employees on a daily basis.

Earlier this month, a Blind user posted a poll posing the question: "How often do you think about getting fired?" The response options included every day, every second day, once a week, and once a month. Based on raw Blind data representing the first 2,278 responses, one-in-five respondents (21%) said they think getting fired every day. An equal percentage of respondents (20%) said they think about being fired weekly or monthly and 131 respondents (6%) said they think about being fired every other day.

As part of Blind's anonymous framework, users are able to identify their place of employment. As a result, survey data can be parsed out by employer and industry. Overall, about one-third of Amazon employees (32%) said they think about being fired daily. A similar number of SAP and Cisco employees (31% and 29%, respectively) said they think about being fired daily to round out the top three.

On the other end of the spectrum, none of the NVIDIA or Rubrik respondents said they think about being fired daily; although there were limited responses among NVIDIA and Rubrik employees (24 in total). Of the 23 respondents listed as Adobe employees, 4% said they think about being fired daily.

Nearly half (45%) of respondents listed as Snap and Intuit employees said they think about being fired monthly. (Each employer had 11 respondents.) Four-in-10 Stripe respondents said they think about being fired monthly with 10 respondents in total. Among the 14 NVIDIA respondents, more than one-third (36%) said they think about being fired monthly.

About six-in-10 Coinbase employees (64%) said they never think about being fired with 11 total respondents in total. A similar number of Adobe and Intel employees (61% and 59%, respectively) said they never think about being fired.

About one-quarter of the 18 Twitter respondents (28%) said they think about being fired every other day compared to 18% of Intuit employees (11 respondents).

