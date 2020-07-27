Job categories featured by FlexJobs include those in education, finance, human resources, healthcare, media, and more.

A flexible work schedule is one of the most sought after types of work arrangements, second to remote work, according to a previous FlexJobs report. For employees looking for more flexibility, especially during the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, FlexJobs released new research on Monday highlighting the top 30 companies hiring for flexible schedule jobs.

The previous FlexJobs research found that 80% of US workers said they would turn down a job that didn't offer a flexible work schedule, with more than 74% of workers believing flexible work is the new normal.

The coronavirus has bolstered the need for flexibility, especially with many professionals having to both adapt to remote work. Employees who are parents also have the added responsibility of taking care of kids who have also been at home.

Flexible work can come in a variety of forms, according to the FlexJobs research. The six most common types of flexible work schedules include completely flexible, alternative schedule, compressed workweek, results-only work environment, split shift, and flex time.

To help business professionals get the flexibility they want, FlexJobs identified the following 30 companies hiring for flexible job schedules and provided summaries of what each company does and examples of jobs they offer.

Top 30 companies hiring for flexible job schedules

1. Cozymeal

Cozymeal offers an online marketplace to find cooking classes and catering services. Users can also connect with local caterers and chefs.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Chef and Culinary Instructor

Sushi Chef



Mixology and Bartending Instructor



2. CRGT

Salient CRGT (SCRGT) is an information technology company with customers in the federal civilian, homeland, defense, and intelligence agencies. They provide the full lifecycle of IT services.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Project Manager 2

Network, Systems Engineer 4



Mid-Level Drupal Developer



3. Profit Factory

The Profit Factory provides educational and consulting services to entrepreneurs and owners of companies of every size.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Virtual Administrative Assistant

4. AFIRM

AFIRM provides risk-control, residential, and loss-control inspections and surveys for commercial insurance.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Phone Auditor

Loss Control Specialist



Risk Services Safety Specialist



5. Zynga

Zynga develops social games for web and mobile platforms. They've developed popular games like FarmVille, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Producer – External Development

Senior Compensation Manager



Senior Product Manager



6. Bind Benefits

Bind Benefits is a health technology and service company providing on-demand health insurance. It partners with employers to provide affordable healthcare to members.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Revenue Operations Analyst

Program Manager, Product Marketing



Onboarding, Learning and Development Leader



7. Steampunk

Steampunk provides cloud, cybersecurity, data exploitation, DevSecOps, platform, and human-centered design services for federal government agencies.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Senior Java Microservices Developer

DevSecOps Engineer



Salesforce Application Developer



8. BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA is one of the nation's largest providers of home healthcare, including hospice, nursing, rehabilitative, assistive, and therapeutic care.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Home Care Registered Nurse

Licensed Practical Nurse

Registered Nurse

9. Peloton Cycle

Peloton Cycle delivers boutique-style studio classes to home fitness enthusiasts through their touchscreen-equipped bicycles.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

UX Designer

Security Site Reliability Engineer

Senior Mechanical Engineer

10. Robert Half International

Robert Half International is a global professional consulting and staffing firm for a variety of fields, including accounting and finance, administrative, and legal.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Test Administrator

Senior Accountant

Full Charge Bookkeeper



11. VocoVision

VocoVision is a children's therapy telepractice program that provides clients with speech therapy services.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Speech Language Pathologist

12. MURAL.co

MURAL.co is an online-based visual workspace where users can design, brainstorm, and research ideas in a common area no matter where they are.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Solutions Engineer

Solution Consultant

Senior Customer Success Manager

13. Atlassian

Atlassian is a computer software company that specializes in collaboration, development, and issue-tracking software for teams. Its products help teams manage software and projects, and collaborate on content.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Senior Software Developer, Personalization Platform

Senior Business Systems Analyst, Sales



Backend Software Engineer



14. FanDuel

FanDuel is an online platform for the fantasy sports industry. Serving over 6 million users, players can compete against other users or friends.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Technical Recruiter

Customer Service Representative – Sportsbook



Accounting Manager



15. Achieve Test Prep

Achieve Test Prep is an academic support organization that provides test prep and college consulting services to students and parents.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Web Developer

Business Development Manager



Customer Service Quality Assurance Specialist



16. Motion Recruitment Partners | Jobspring Partners

Jobspring Partners (a division of Motion Recruitment Partners) is a recruitment and placement company specializing in the technology field.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Cloud Support Analyst

Python Engineer



Help Desk Technician II



17. Language Bear

Language Bear provides writing, ending, and translation services in over 40 countries. It specializes in creating content for the casino, sportsbooks, and gambling industries.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Native Translator, Hungarian

Native Proofreader and Editor, Polish

Native Russian Content Writer, Financial Sector

18. Duolingo

Duolingo is an online language learning platform that is used by more than 100 million people.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Senior Product Designer

French Pedagogy Expert for Creative Content



Head of Data Science



19. Expert Business Development

Expert Business Development is a business-to-business relationship development firm that helps clients find and maintain business connections.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

B2B Lead Generation Specialist

20. Bixal

Bixal is a digital marketing, communications, and design company. It provides social media management, creative design, brand auditing, and other services to clients.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Director of Content Strategy

Web Analyst



Director of Operations



21. Study.com

Study.com provides educational content across a wide range of subjects that can transfer for GED credit, certificates of completion, or to universities.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Educational Copywriter

Business Operations Management Expert



Physics Expert



22. Vistaprint

Vistaprint offers customizable and affordable products for small business owners.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Lead Analyst

Senior Communications Designer



Senior Data Engineer



23. RevLocal

RevLocal is a marketing and advertising company specializing in personalized digital marketing for local businesses and franchises.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Territory Sales Manager

B2B Digital Sales Representative



Sales Representative



24. SalesRoads

SalesRoads is a business-to-business appointment setting and lead generation provider.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Sales Development Representative

B2B – Inside Sales



Nationwide Sales Development Representative



25. Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand is a private hospital and healthcare telemedicine company that provides on-demand and scheduled appointments with medical professionals.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Nurse Practitioner

Physician – Telemedicine



Licensed Clinical Social Worker



26. Shippo

Shippo is a logistics and supply company that provides shipping services to retailers, e-commerce platforms, and marketplaces.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Technical Recruiter

Director of Carrier Partnerships



Revenue Operations Specialist



27. Jobot

Jobot is a staffing and recruiting company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to match the right candidates to the job.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Software Architect

Senior Software Engineer



Non-QM Underwriter



28. Vox Media

Vox Media has over 325 media brands and reaches more than 750 million people through podcasts, social platforms, and websites.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Information Security Specialist

DevOps Engineer



Senior Editor



29. WIS International

WIS International is an inventory counting service. It provides inventory services, retail merchandising services, and space optimization.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Inventory Supervisor

30. Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is an open-source and free database for building scalable cloud services.

Recent flexible schedule jobs:

Senior Manager, Engineering

Account Executive



Sales Engineer

