Job categories featured by FlexJobs include those in education, finance, human resources, healthcare, media, and more.
A flexible work schedule is one of the most sought after types of work arrangements, second to remote work, according to a previous FlexJobs report. For employees looking for more flexibility, especially during the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, FlexJobs released new research on Monday highlighting the top 30 companies hiring for flexible schedule jobs.
The previous FlexJobs research found that 80% of US workers said they would turn down a job that didn't offer a flexible work schedule, with more than 74% of workers believing flexible work is the new normal.
The coronavirus has bolstered the need for flexibility, especially with many professionals having to both adapt to remote work. Employees who are parents also have the added responsibility of taking care of kids who have also been at home.
Flexible work can come in a variety of forms, according to the FlexJobs research. The six most common types of flexible work schedules include completely flexible, alternative schedule, compressed workweek, results-only work environment, split shift, and flex time.
To help business professionals get the flexibility they want, FlexJobs identified the following 30 companies hiring for flexible job schedules and provided summaries of what each company does and examples of jobs they offer.
Top 30 companies hiring for flexible job schedules
1. Cozymeal
Cozymeal offers an online marketplace to find cooking classes and catering services. Users can also connect with local caterers and chefs.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Chef and Culinary Instructor
- Sushi Chef
- Mixology and Bartending Instructor
2. CRGT
Salient CRGT (SCRGT) is an information technology company with customers in the federal civilian, homeland, defense, and intelligence agencies. They provide the full lifecycle of IT services.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Project Manager 2
- Network, Systems Engineer 4
- Mid-Level Drupal Developer
3. Profit Factory
The Profit Factory provides educational and consulting services to entrepreneurs and owners of companies of every size.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Virtual Administrative Assistant
4. AFIRM
AFIRM provides risk-control, residential, and loss-control inspections and surveys for commercial insurance.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Phone Auditor
- Loss Control Specialist
- Risk Services Safety Specialist
5. Zynga
Zynga develops social games for web and mobile platforms. They've developed popular games like FarmVille, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Producer – External Development
- Senior Compensation Manager
- Senior Product Manager
6. Bind Benefits
Bind Benefits is a health technology and service company providing on-demand health insurance. It partners with employers to provide affordable healthcare to members.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Revenue Operations Analyst
- Program Manager, Product Marketing
- Onboarding, Learning and Development Leader
7. Steampunk
Steampunk provides cloud, cybersecurity, data exploitation, DevSecOps, platform, and human-centered design services for federal government agencies.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Senior Java Microservices Developer
- DevSecOps Engineer
- Salesforce Application Developer
8. BAYADA Home Health Care
BAYADA is one of the nation's largest providers of home healthcare, including hospice, nursing, rehabilitative, assistive, and therapeutic care.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Home Care Registered Nurse
- Licensed Practical Nurse
- Registered Nurse
9. Peloton Cycle
Peloton Cycle delivers boutique-style studio classes to home fitness enthusiasts through their touchscreen-equipped bicycles.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- UX Designer
- Security Site Reliability Engineer
- Senior Mechanical Engineer
Robert Half International is a global professional consulting and staffing firm for a variety of fields, including accounting and finance, administrative, and legal.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Test Administrator
- Senior Accountant
- Full Charge Bookkeeper
11. VocoVision
VocoVision is a children's therapy telepractice program that provides clients with speech therapy services.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
Speech Language Pathologist
12. MURAL.co
MURAL.co is an online-based visual workspace where users can design, brainstorm, and research ideas in a common area no matter where they are.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Solutions Engineer
- Solution Consultant
- Senior Customer Success Manager
13. Atlassian
Atlassian is a computer software company that specializes in collaboration, development, and issue-tracking software for teams. Its products help teams manage software and projects, and collaborate on content.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Senior Software Developer, Personalization Platform
- Senior Business Systems Analyst, Sales
- Backend Software Engineer
14. FanDuel
FanDuel is an online platform for the fantasy sports industry. Serving over 6 million users, players can compete against other users or friends.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Technical Recruiter
- Customer Service Representative – Sportsbook
- Accounting Manager
Achieve Test Prep is an academic support organization that provides test prep and college consulting services to students and parents.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Web Developer
- Business Development Manager
- Customer Service Quality Assurance Specialist
16. Motion Recruitment Partners | Jobspring Partners
Jobspring Partners (a division of Motion Recruitment Partners) is a recruitment and placement company specializing in the technology field.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Cloud Support Analyst
- Python Engineer
- Help Desk Technician II
17. Language Bear
Language Bear provides writing, ending, and translation services in over 40 countries. It specializes in creating content for the casino, sportsbooks, and gambling industries.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
Native Translator, Hungarian
Native Proofreader and Editor, Polish
Native Russian Content Writer, Financial Sector
18. Duolingo
Duolingo is an online language learning platform that is used by more than 100 million people.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Senior Product Designer
- French Pedagogy Expert for Creative Content
- Head of Data Science
19. Expert Business Development
Expert Business Development is a business-to-business relationship development firm that helps clients find and maintain business connections.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
B2B Lead Generation Specialist
20. Bixal
Bixal is a digital marketing, communications, and design company. It provides social media management, creative design, brand auditing, and other services to clients.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Director of Content Strategy
- Web Analyst
- Director of Operations
21. Study.com
Study.com provides educational content across a wide range of subjects that can transfer for GED credit, certificates of completion, or to universities.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Educational Copywriter
- Business Operations Management Expert
- Physics Expert
22. Vistaprint
Vistaprint offers customizable and affordable products for small business owners.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Lead Analyst
- Senior Communications Designer
- Senior Data Engineer
23. RevLocal
RevLocal is a marketing and advertising company specializing in personalized digital marketing for local businesses and franchises.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Territory Sales Manager
- B2B Digital Sales Representative
- Sales Representative
24. SalesRoads
SalesRoads is a business-to-business appointment setting and lead generation provider.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Sales Development Representative
- B2B – Inside Sales
- Nationwide Sales Development Representative
25. Doctor On Demand
Doctor On Demand is a private hospital and healthcare telemedicine company that provides on-demand and scheduled appointments with medical professionals.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Nurse Practitioner
- Physician – Telemedicine
- Licensed Clinical Social Worker
26. Shippo
Shippo is a logistics and supply company that provides shipping services to retailers, e-commerce platforms, and marketplaces.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Technical Recruiter
- Director of Carrier Partnerships
- Revenue Operations Specialist
27. Jobot
Jobot is a staffing and recruiting company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to match the right candidates to the job.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Software Architect
- Senior Software Engineer
- Non-QM Underwriter
28. Vox Media
Vox Media has over 325 media brands and reaches more than 750 million people through podcasts, social platforms, and websites.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Information Security Specialist
- DevOps Engineer
- Senior Editor
29. WIS International
WIS International is an inventory counting service. It provides inventory services, retail merchandising services, and space optimization.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
Inventory Supervisor
30. Cockroach Labs
Cockroach Labs is an open-source and free database for building scalable cloud services.
Recent flexible schedule jobs:
- Senior Manager, Engineering
- Account Executive
- Sales Engineer
