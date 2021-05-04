Top 5 reasons to buy, not build, software

Creating custom software can be helpful for certain businesses, but sometimes it's better to purchase it directly. Tom Merritt lists five reasons why it's better to buy, not build, software.

Why you should buy, not build, software: 5 reasons Watch Now

Software: you need it. You can't achieve your business goals without it, and you have coders on staff. You have project managers. However, that salesperson from that big software company is telling you to just buy their product—it does seem awfully attractive. Should you do it? Here are five reasons to buy, not build, software.

SEE: Software as a Service (SaaS): A cheat sheet (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Focus. You don't have to make all the calls. When you buy, you can concentrate on your business without having to spend time and resources on all the maintenance and bug fixes—that's what you pay your vendor to take care of for you. Cost. The vendor has an economy of scale spread out across all of its clients and you get the benefit of that. You don't have to shoulder all the costs, especially up front.

Time. When you buy software, you spend time learning it and implementing it, but that's it. You don't have to spend time waiting for it to be made.

Updates. New features you need may arrive before you even knew you needed them. Since vendors are trying to keep all the clients happy, you benefit from the wisdom of their crowd of customers.

You're always staffed. You never have to worry about losing support and training the next person to maintain the software. The vendor will always have staff ready to help.



If you prioritize efficiency, convenience and the need for unending support, buying may be right for you. Don't just take this list's word for it. Do you value control and customization? We have another list of the top five reasons to build software that you may want to compare this to.

Subscribe to TechRepublic Top 5 on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Tom Merritt.

Developer Essentials Newsletter From the hottest programming languages to the jobs with the highest salaries, get the developer news and tips you need to know. Weekly Sign up today

Also see