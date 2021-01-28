Top American tech jobs for 2021

Glassdoor finds that 22 of the top 50 and 8 of the top 10 postings are in technology.
This week, hamstrung by the effects of COVID-19, nearly one million Americans applied for unemployment. Despite the pandemic massively disrupting the American economy and workforce, jobs in technology are not only available but remain in high demand. Of the top 50 best jobs announced Wednesday by Glassdoor, 22 were in tech and have median salaries of more than $81K annually.
Even more encouraging, of the top 10, eight are tech jobs: Java developer, data scientist, product manager, enterprise architect, DevOps engineer, information security engineer, and mobile engineer.
Glassdoor economic data scientist Amanda Stansell's research used the companies data on both jobs and companies and to ensure relevancy, these career options were jobs with at least 2,000 openings on the Glassdoor site as of Dec 27, 2020. She compiled the list based on three factors, which are critically important to job seekers:
- Salary: The median base salary reported on Glassdoor over the past year;
- Job Openings: The number of U.S. job openings on Glassdoor as of 12/07/20; and
- Job Satisfaction: The overall job satisfaction rating (on a scale of 1.0= bad job to 5.0= best job) on Glassdoor reported by actual employees working in these roles over the past year.
"When it comes to the Best Jobs in 2021, tech roles dominate," Stansell said. "These days, every company is a tech company, and these tech jobs can play important roles at companies across industries."
Here is the tech-focused list (i.e., all tech jobs of the top 50)
22 Best Tech Jobs in America for 2021 (the hashtag number is the position's placement in the top 50)
Java Developer (#1)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 10,103
- Median Base Salary: $90,830
Data Scientist (#2)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 5,971
- Median Base Salary: $113,736
"Java developers touch a wide variety of technologies from games to web apps to machine learning software, while data scientists help provide data-driven solutions to complex business challenges," Stansell said. "Over the past two years, both Java Developer and Data Scientist landed among the top three best jobs in America, a testament to the high value these workers bring to organizations."
Product Manager (#3)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 14,515
- Median Base Salary: $121,107
Enterprise Architect (#4)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 10,069
- Median Base Salary: $131,361
Devops Engineer (#5)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 6,904
- Median Base Salary: $110,003
Information Security Engineer (#6)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 5,621
- Median Base Salary: $110,000
Mobile Engineer (#8)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 4,631
- Median Base Salary: $94,301
Software Engineer (#9)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
- Number of Job Openings: 40,564
- Median Base Salary: $110,245
Front End Engineer (#11)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 6,978
- Median Base Salary: $81,360
Salesforce Developer (#14)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 3,346
- Median Base Salary: $89,098
Automation Engineer (#15)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 4,123
- Median Base Salary: $86,445
Back End Engineer (#16)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
- Number of Job Openings: 3,001
- Median Base Salary: $90,757
Machine Learning Engineer (#17)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 2,977
- Median Base Salary: $104,837
Solutions Engineer (#22)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
- Number of Job Openings: 2,654
- Median Base Salary: $90,942
Cloud Engineer (#23)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 5,482
- Median Base Salary: $105,565
UX Designer (#24)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 4,122
- Median Base Salary: $90,942
Product Designer (#25)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
- Number of Job Openings: 2,420
- Median Base Salary: $104,120
Technical Program Manager (#30)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 2,618
- Median Base Salary: $142,379
QA Engineer (#34)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 2,654
- Median Base Salary: $85,000
Data Analyst (#35)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 7,748
- Median Base Salary: $70,000
Scrum Master (#40)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
- Number of Job Openings: 2,331
- Median Base Salary: $105,000
Technical Project Manager (#42)
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
- Number of Job Openings: 3,043
- Median Base Salary: $103,633
"Over the past year particularly, it's also worth noting that many of these tech jobs were well suited to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, signaling strong job security during difficult times," Stansell said.
Glassdoor said that "for a job title to be considered for the report, it must receive at least 100 salary reports on Glassdoor and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year, from Dec. 11, 2019, to Dec 10, 2020. Stansell considered "job-title normalization that groups similar job titles together." C-suite and intern level jobs were not included in this report.
The job seeker's main goals, interests, and needs were considered to determine the best jobs. The number of open jobs "ensures that each job title is relevant and presents meaningful opportunities for job seekers to land best jobs across the country," noted the report, which also factored in salary (a top consideration by job seekers). Those job seekers are also very concerned with a company's workplace culture and career opportunities because this reveals how current employees genuinely feel about the time they spend at work, even if they are working remotely, as many are currently.
