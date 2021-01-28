Top American tech jobs for 2021

Glassdoor finds that 22 of the top 50 and 8 of the top 10 postings are in technology.

This week, hamstrung by the effects of COVID-19, nearly one million Americans applied for unemployment. Despite the pandemic massively disrupting the American economy and workforce, jobs in technology are not only available but remain in high demand. Of the top 50 best jobs announced Wednesday by Glassdoor, 22 were in tech and have median salaries of more than $81K annually.

Even more encouraging, of the top 10, eight are tech jobs: Java developer, data scientist, product manager, enterprise architect, DevOps engineer, information security engineer, and mobile engineer.

Glassdoor economic data scientist Amanda Stansell's research used the companies data on both jobs and companies and to ensure relevancy, these career options were jobs with at least 2,000 openings on the Glassdoor site as of Dec 27, 2020. She compiled the list based on three factors, which are critically important to job seekers:

"When it comes to the Best Jobs in 2021, tech roles dominate," Stansell said. "These days, every company is a tech company, and these tech jobs can play important roles at companies across industries."

Here is the tech-focused list (i.e., all tech jobs of the top 50)

22 Best Tech Jobs in America for 2021 (the hashtag number is the position's placement in the top 50)

Java Developer (#1)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 10,103

Median Base Salary: $90,830

Data Scientist (#2)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 5,971

Median Base Salary: $113,736

"Java developers touch a wide variety of technologies from games to web apps to machine learning software, while data scientists help provide data-driven solutions to complex business challenges," Stansell said. "Over the past two years, both Java Developer and Data Scientist landed among the top three best jobs in America, a testament to the high value these workers bring to organizations."

Product Manager (#3)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 14,515

Median Base Salary: $121,107

Enterprise Architect (#4)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 10,069

Median Base Salary: $131,361

Devops Engineer (#5)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 6,904

Median Base Salary: $110,003

Information Security Engineer (#6)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 5,621

Median Base Salary: $110,000

Mobile Engineer (#8)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 4,631

Median Base Salary: $94,301

Software Engineer (#9)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 40,564

Median Base Salary: $110,245

Front End Engineer (#11)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 6,978

Median Base Salary: $81,360

Salesforce Developer (#14)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 3,346

Median Base Salary: $89,098

Automation Engineer (#15)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 4,123

Median Base Salary: $86,445

Back End Engineer (#16)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 3,001

Median Base Salary: $90,757

Machine Learning Engineer (#17)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 2,977

Median Base Salary: $104,837

Solutions Engineer (#22)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 2,654

Median Base Salary: $90,942

Cloud Engineer (#23)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 5,482

Median Base Salary: $105,565

UX Designer (#24)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 4,122

Median Base Salary: $90,942

Product Designer (#25)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 2,420

Median Base Salary: $104,120

Technical Program Manager (#30)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 2,618

Median Base Salary: $142,379

QA Engineer (#34)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 2,654

Median Base Salary: $85,000

Data Analyst (#35)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 7,748

Median Base Salary: $70,000

Scrum Master (#40)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 2,331

Median Base Salary: $105,000

Technical Project Manager (#42)

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 3,043

Median Base Salary: $103,633

"Over the past year particularly, it's also worth noting that many of these tech jobs were well suited to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, signaling strong job security during difficult times," Stansell said.

Glassdoor said that "for a job title to be considered for the report, it must receive at least 100 salary reports on Glassdoor and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year, from Dec. 11, 2019, to Dec 10, 2020. Stansell considered "job-title normalization that groups similar job titles together." C-suite and intern level jobs were not included in this report.

The job seeker's main goals, interests, and needs were considered to determine the best jobs. The number of open jobs "ensures that each job title is relevant and presents meaningful opportunities for job seekers to land best jobs across the country," noted the report, which also factored in salary (a top consideration by job seekers). Those job seekers are also very concerned with a company's workplace culture and career opportunities because this reveals how current employees genuinely feel about the time they spend at work, even if they are working remotely, as many are currently.

