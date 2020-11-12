Top fitness, health and sleep gifts for the holidays

Looking for a smartwatch or a cool sleep or health item with a tech edge to gift this holiday season? Here's a roundup of some options.

Finding a gift for that fitness lover, health-focused family member, or sleep-deprived friend can be time-consuming. There are plenty of tech options available and here's a roundup of some of the best and most useful choices for everyone from your favorite teen to your aging parent.

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch Image: Fossil The Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch is a sleek new device available in two sizes, 42mm or 44mm. It has an optimized activity tracker, sleep tracking, cardio fitness tracking and phone app updates. It runs on Wear OS by Google. $249 at Fossil

UA Sportsmask Image: UA Under Armour has developed a face mask for athletes to use while training and working out. It has a moldable nose bridge to secure it in place and mitigate airflow to the eyes so that glasses won't fog as easily. It's reuseable. It comes in four sizes: SM/MD, MD/LG, LG/XL, XL/XXL. $30 at Under Armour

Sandman Doppler Smart Clock Image: Palo Alto Innovation The Sandman Doppler is an all-in-one charging station and alarm clock with Amazon Alexa built in. It has six high-speed USB charging ports and the manufacturer, Palo Alto Innovation, plans to roll out updates in Q1, including two programmable smart buttons to let users set up their own routine. $200 at Palo Alto Innovation

Women's UA HOVR Breakthru Basketball Shoes Image: UA This is the first basketball shoe that Under Armour has developed specifically for a female basketball player. It was built for elite female players to give them an advantage on the court. $110 at Under Armour

Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds Image: Jabra These earbuds have up to 28 hours of battery life and they're ideal for sports, music and calls. They're waterproof and engineered to fit snug in your ear, so they're perfect for a long run or workout. $200 at Jabra

Mundus Pro UV-C Disinfecting Device Image: Eggtronic The Einova Mundus Pro is a UV-C disinfecting device to kill germs and bacteria on high-touch items like wallets, keys and phones. This is a UV-C disinfecting tray that holds more than just a phone with dimensions of 19.5 x 19.5 x 5.2 inches. A full cycle takes eight minutes, but four minutes will substantially sanitize devices and the novel coronavirus is killed in one minute, according to studies the company has cited. The top of the tray is a fast Qi-certified 10w wireless charging dock. $119 at Eggtronic