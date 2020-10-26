Under $50: Modernize your kitchen, workbench, and living room with these 8 holiday gift ideas

This guide will help you find the perfect and perfectly affordable gift for cooks, DIY fans, and music lovers.

New phones, virtual reality (VR) headsets, and gaming consoles are always welcome gifts, but it's also nice to spruce up your hobbies with a digital update. Maybe a music fan on your gift list needs an affordable speaker to take her tunes or podcasts into her backyard or out onto the balcony. Perhaps the chef in your life needs a safe space for his tablet when cooking from an online recipe. We've even got a funny gift idea for someone who has everything.

Check out this list for some fresh holiday gift giving ideas to bring the latest tech to each room in your home.

Bluetooth banana phone This handset connects through Bluetooth and will last for 10 hours of talk time. An enhanced speaker brings tunes to wherever you are. The banana also has a USB-rechargeable battery. $40 at Uncommon Goods

Brick touch speaker There are no adaptors or pairing required to stream your music from your phone to this speaker. Put your phone on top of this wooden speaker and you'll have six to eight hours of tunes. You can switch phones easily as well. The speaker charges via USB. $35 at Uncommon Goods

Selfie light Clamp this LED light to a table's edge, pop your phone into the universal holder, and find your perfect angle for the most flattering selfie or video chat. Three brightness settings will help you find just the right lighting for you. $25 at Uncommon Goods

Digital tape measure A locking feature holds the tape in please while measurements are recorded and displayed on a large digital screen. The tape stores or recalls up to three measurements with the push of a button. $25 at Container Store

Digital kitchen scale This kitchen scale comes with a measuring cup so you can use the same device for liquid and dry ingredients. The measuring cup is easy to clean, and the scale shuts off automatically. The large LCD display is easy to read. $23 at Amazon

2-in-1 kitchen tablet stand If the Internet has replaced your cookbooks as a source for new recipes, you probably need a safe spot for your tablet. No one wants spaghetti sauce on their iPad or grease splatters on a Surface Pro. This holder gives you lots of options: Mounted on a wall or under a cabinet or perched above the action on a counter stand. $24 at Amazon

Personalized bamboo tablet stand If you want a stand that looks like it fits in the kitchen, check out this cutting board-turned-tablet holder. This cutting board can be personalized with any name and it folds flat for storage. The board measures 7.25" x 13.5". $30 at Personalization Mall