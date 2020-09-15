Walmart+ vs. Amazon Prime: Which one should you choose?

Walmart+ offers an alternative to Amazon Prime. Learn about both delivery services and which one might be right for your SMB or home office needs.

Amazon Prime has some competition from Walmart; the latter has expanded its e-commerce membership program to include more perks and products. Both programs have a lot to offer in terms of benefits, but one might work better for your needs than the other. Read more to find out Amazon Prime and Walmart+ has to offer so you can make an informed decision when choosing your online retail delivery service for your home office or SMB.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ launched on September 15 in the US and offers members a variety of services. Membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Walmart+ membership benefits include:

Delivery Unlimited : This program offers "in-store prices" and "as fast as same-day" delivery on more than 160,000 items. Members can have almost anything offered in Walmart stores delivered within a day--or even the same day--as long as the $35 purchase minimum is met.

This program offers "in-store prices" and "as fast as same-day" delivery on more than 160,000 items. Members can have almost anything offered in Walmart stores delivered within a day--or even the same day--as long as the $35 purchase minimum is met. Scan & Go: A feature members can use in-store to skip the checkout lines by scanning items as they walk through the store and check out using Walmart Pay.



A feature members can use in-store to skip the checkout lines by scanning items as they walk through the store and check out using Walmart Pay. Fuel discounts: Members will receive 5 cents off per gallon of gas at almost 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express gas stations in the US.



Walmart is currently offering a 15-day free trial to Walmart+ so users can try it and decide if the service is right for them.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has been around for more than 15 years and currently has worldwide 150+ million paid subscribers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $12.99 a month or $119 per year, and it includes streaming services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading, free one-day shipping in the US for over 10 million items, and same-day shipping on 3 million items for orders over $35. Amazon Prime memberships are discounted for college students and those on government assistance. An Amazon Prime membership also allows members to take advantage of several special offers and discounts during the Amazon Prime Day event.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to Prime so users can try it and decide if it's the right service for them.

Is Amazon Prime or Walmart+ better for SMBs?

While Amazon Prime offers a broader range of products and streaming services, Walmart+ offers members the convenience of same-day shipping for orders over $35 and the ability to shop at retail locations in case you need something for your home office or business more immediately. However, Amazon Prime offers one- to two-day shipping with no minimum purchase and same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more (only available in certain areas). Amazon Prime also offers a wider selection of electronics, home office products, and includes Amazon's streaming services.

Both services offer grocery delivery as well. In certain areas, Amazon Prime members can receive a delivery from Whole Foods Market in two hours and can get 5% cash back on Whole Foods purchases if using an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Also available in certain areas for Amazon Prime members is free grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh, which fills orders from Amazon warehouses rather than Whole Foods or another grocer. Amazon Prime memberships also offer additional discounts on certain products, like household items, through its Subscribe & Save option.

Walmart is the largest grocer in the US, so they have a bit of an advantage over Amazon when it comes to grocery delivery. Walmart also tends to have lower prices than Whole Foods, so the Walmart+ membership could ultimately save you money when it comes to grocery delivery.

So which service should you choose? It depends on your business needs. Walmart+'s membership is $21 less than Amazon Prime per year, but it may not offer every product that you need, and it doesn't offer streaming services. It does offer the convenience of same-day shipping, lower prices on groceries, and the ability to shop in retail locations, which might be more convenient at times.

Amazon Prime Walmart+ Yearly cost $119 $98 Monthly cost $12.99 $12.95 Free trial period 30 days 15 days Same-day delivery Yes, for orders $35 and up Yes, for orders $35 and up Amount of products available for same-day delivery 3 million 160,000 Grocery delivery Yes Yes Streaming services Yes No Fuel discount No Yes

