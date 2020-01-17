Want to make more money? Get these IT certifications

The more certifications you have, the higher your paycheck, according to Global Knowledge.

These data science certificates will boost your career and salary Practicing data scientists and those breaking into the field may benefit from these certifications, according to recruiting firm Mondo.

IT professionals with additional certifications are paid more than non-certified staff, according to a Global Knowledge report. Because of this discovery, more people are getting at least one IT-related certification.

Global Knowledge's 2019 IT Skills and Salary Report highlighted the importance of continuing education. As the tech world evolves, employees must do the same to remain relevant and competitive in their jobs. This realization is why 85% of all IT professionals hold at least on additional certification.

Of that 85%, more than half said they earned their most recent certification in the past 12 months, and 66% said they are already pursuing their next certification or plan to this year.

While certifications do demand both time and money, IT professionals aren't hesitating to get certifications because they realize the value. The benefits of these certifications also aren't limited to the employee, but are also good for the organization as a whole, according to the report.

Individual and organizational benefits of certifications

Across the world, salaries of certified professionals surpassed those of non-certified, the report found.

The largest salary difference was in Latin America, with a 21% discrepancy between certified and non-certified staff, followed by Asia-Pacific (11%), and North America (7%).

The more certifications an employee has, the higher they are paid. In North America, for example, an individual with at least six IT certifications makes $10,000 more than those with just one, according to the report.

Increased salary wasn't the only benefit employees saw: More than half (52%) said their expertise is more sought after within their organization upon gaining certifications.

Some 45% of respondents with certifications said they have implemented their efficiencies and 43% said they are faster at their jobs, the report found.

These individual benefits transfer into benefits for an organization. By gaining skills, employees are better at closing skills gaps, meeting client requirements, productivity, and completing projects quicker, according to the report.

Top-paying certifications

The average highest paying certification categories worldwide were AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Professional ($120,136), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Architect ($118,756), and CISSP ($116,573).

The report also listed the top-paying certification in each region. Here are the top five.

North America



GCP Cloud Architect ($152,129) CISM ($132,919) Certified ScrumMaster ($132,903) AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate ($130,883) AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate ($130,610)

Latin America



TOGAF 9.1 ($74,646) Six Sigma Green Belt ($71,532) Project Management Professional ($63,064) CCIE Routing and Switching ($57,685) CISSP ($57,168)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)



GCP Cloud Architect ($103,448) TOGAF 9.1 ($99,402) GCP Data Engineer ($97,175) CISSP ($95,340) PRINCE2 Practitioner ($87,987)

Asia-Pacific

TOGAF 9.1 ($102,503) GCP Data Engineer ($98,254) CGEIT ($94,147) CRISC ($93,582) CISSP ($91,688)

Cybersecurity is the most popular certification

The most popular certifications were in cybersecurity, based on the amount of CISSP, CISA, CISM, and CRISC certifications across regions. With the number of public cybersecurity breaches in 2019, along with mounting rise of malware and ransomware, cybersecurity certifications are lucrative.

Check out the full report from Global Knowledge for a complete list of popular certifications, as well as resources for where to get them.

