Where are your tech dollars going in 2022? We want to know!
by in CXO on July 26, 2021, 1:56 PM PST

Take this short, multiple-choice survey and tell us about your organization's tech budget for 2022.

sf-cxo-budgets-copy.jpg

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where are business leaders planning to spend their tech dollars in 2022? TechRepublic Premium is conducting a survey to find out.

If you're familiar with your company's tech budget plans we want to hear from you. The survey contains six or fewer multiple-choice questions and a few demographic questions and should take less than five minutes to complete.

You'll be asked questions about the top priorities in your organization's budget, how IT vendors can better assist the budgetary process, and how much you anticipate your organization's fiscal or calendar year 2022 IT budget will be. 

Take the TechRepublic Premium 2022 IT budget survey

Also see

Editor's Picks

By Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman

Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman is an Editor for TechRepublic. She focuses on TechRepublic Premium content and special features. Melanie received a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Bloomington.

Related Topics:
CXO Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security CXO on ZDNet
Show Comments