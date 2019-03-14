Why machine learning engineer is the best job in America, not developer or data scientist

While data scientists and developers may have more job openings, machine learning jobs have higher salaries and faster growth, according to Indeed.

Tips for how to become a machine learning engineer In this intro for TechRepublic's how to become a machine learning engineer cheat sheet, Alison DeNisco Rayome discusses what the job is at its core, why it's in demand, and more.

Machine learning engineer is the best job of 2019, according to an Indeed report released Thursday. With an average base salary of $146,085 and an impressive 344% growth in job postings, machine learning engineers are expected to continue on this growth track in the coming years, the report found, as more companies begin to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into everyday processes.

The report determined the top 25 jobs of 2019 by analyzing jobs with a base salary of at least $75,000, at least 20 job postings per 1 million total postings, and the growth in share of listings from 2015 to 2018. This list indicates that the best jobs aren't confined to one industry, but are spread through a wide array of fields.

While the jobs span many industries, tech roles make up nine of the 25, the report found. Many people might find machine learning engineers to be a surprising frontrunner, as developers and data scientists have more job openings, but the salary and growth rate of machine learning professionals surpasses that of the other two, the report showed.

For those entering the job market or looking to change professions, here is the full list of the best jobs in 2019:

