Why you should modernize your remote work policies to get ready for the hybrid office plan

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

From hardware to a remote onboarding process—make sure your IT policies cover everything your distributed workforce needs.

The new normal for office life is a work in progress as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into 2021. Companies are struggling to figure out how to reopen offices as well as how to define a hybrid approach. Whether a business decides to stick with fully remote work or bring employees back to in-person operations, there will always be a need to support teammates working from home.

Instead of waiting for all the details to fall into place, it's better to act now to make sure your IT policies are up-to-date and flexible. There is no more "set it and forget" it when it comes to policies for remote working. IT teams need to revisit user needs and company policies on a regular basis.

These seven downloads from TechRepublic Premium can help you achieve all of these goals from a remote onboarding checklist to a remote access checklist and VPN policy to 250+ tips for creating a supportive and productive environment for yourself and your team.

Home office deduction guide and checklist Writing off your home office on your taxes sounds like a good idea, but it's not as easy as taking the standard deduction. This guide explains the rules for taking this deduction as well as what qualifies and what doesn't. The Excel checklist shows you what costs to include and how to calculate the total. View on TechRepublic Premium

IT expense reimbursement policy It's tempting to buy that new webcam or ergonomic keyboard via your Amazon account and submit an expense report for reimbursement, especially when the item is going to be sent to your home. However, that quick and easy solution could be more expensive than going through your company's vendor account. This policy sets the rules for IT purchases and outlines the proper procedures. View on TechRepublic Premium

7 steps for onboarding remote employees The IT department has an essential role in onboarding remote employees. Technology staff can ensure that new employees have everything they need to start a new job: the proper accounts and permissions, access to all required collaborative platforms, secure connectivity, hardware and support. This guide and checklist will make sure your internal processes reflect this new remote reality. View on TechRepublic Premium

250+ tips for telecommuting and managing remote workers This ebook covers everything you need to know about working from home or helping your team members do so. You'll find ideas about how to avoid distractions and common work-at-home traps. This round up also includes tips for managing video conferencing and making your workstation as ergonomically correct as possible. Finally, the tips on helping staff members deal with loneliness and isolation will help you help your team. View on TechRepublic Premium

Remote access checklist There are four sections in the checklist with all the relevant information for providing remote access. You'll find sections about equipment, account access, applications, and even a list of instructions to provide to the remote employee. There's also a signature section for the manager and employee to confirm receipt of the hardware and the instructions. View on TechRepublic Premium

VPN usage policy Remote access is now the norm, and all employees need to be able to access critical information and systems securely. This policy will help you set the right level of access for each individual: Just enough to get the job done but not enough to create a security risk. View on TechRepublic Premium