Work from the Eiffel Tower? These landmarks have the best connectivity for remote work

In the WFH era, untethered telecommuters can work from virtually anywhere. A report ranks iconic landmarks around the globe by internet speeds, free Wi-Fi offerings and more.

In the age of remote work, untethered business professionals can theoretically work from virtually anywhere; tuning in for the Zoom room from the open road or beach-side retreat if so inclined. A new report ranks iconic landmarks from around the globe based on internet speeds and connectivity. So, would you be better off working from Machu Picchu or the Taj Mahal?

"If the past year has taught us anything, it's how fast we can adapt to remote working. While it might be impractical to work from tourist attractions, remote working does offer more opportunities for employees to escape the traditional 9 to 5 office lifestyle and work from around the world," said Catherine Hiley, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com.

Best connectivity: Top 5 landmarks

On April 8, USwitch released a roundup ranking network connectivity at iconic landmarks around the globe like The Great Wall of China and The Great Pyramid of Giza. The list ranks landmarks based on internet speeds on-site, free Wi-Fi in the area and more. To determine the roundup, USwitch said it used Nomadlist to compare "mobile phone signal strength and Wi-Fi strength" at these locations.

Overall, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge topped the list, thanks to an "abundance of free Wi-Fi" and 67Mbps internet speeds on location. The Statue of Liberty placed second with 33Mbps on-site and the Sydney Opera House (32Mbps) rounded out the top three. Both La Sagrada Familia and the Eiffel Tower touted internet speeds of 31Mbps and subsequently tied for fourth place. (Both landmarks were listed with the same rating related to the area's free Wi-Fi connectivity.)

This list includes a number of surprising rankings to note. For example, the remote Machu Picchu Archaeological Park ranked 17th on the list, just two spots behind Dubai's Burj Khalifa (13Mbps). The author of the roundup said travelers can expect "erratic" cellular service (10Mbps) along the hike to the Peruvian landmark but explained that cafes and hotels provide complimentary Wi-Fi for guests.

Worst landmarks for connectivity

The bottom of the rankings features a number of spots with connectivity under 8Mbps; less than ideal for remote work and virtual collaboration. This includes the Taj Mahal at number 21 (7Mbps), the Great Pyramid of Giza (5Mbps) and Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls (3Mbps). At 24, The Great Wall of China ranked dead last in the roundup with 2Mpbs and a free Wi-Fi ranking of 2.

Tips for Digital Nomads

TechRepublic's Digital Nomad column is a regular feature designed to assist remote workers who are traveling and telecommuting concurrently. Previous installments have focused on digital nomad-approved apps to help traveling remote workers test Wi-Fi connectivity, locate their nearest slice of pizza and more. Other offerings detail how to work and travel while beating deadlines from the road.

