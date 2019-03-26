Would you quit your job over bad software? 24% of employees have considered it

Employees are seeking more control over decisions made over software in their organization, according to a G2 report.

Businesses spend $1.4 trillion a year on enterprise software and related IT services, but many employees are either unaware of or unhappy with the tools used in their department, according to a Tuesday report from G2.

A general lack of knowledge around enterprise software exists, the report's survey of 1,600 professionals found. Nearly 59% of employees said they either cannot name all the software platforms and tools in their department, or are unsure of the number of software tools in their department as a whole.

Another 56% of respondents said they have seen an increase in the number of software tools used at work over the last two years, the report found. Businesses' Software as a Service (SaaS) technology stacks and software products are also growing rapidly: More than 4% of respondents said they use more than 50 software platforms in their role, while nearly 6% use more than 20, the report found.

Despite the large number of solutions in place, few employees have a say in software decisions, according to the report. Some 66% of respondents said they do not have control over software decisions at their company, while 50% said they would like more control, it noted.

Software quality has a major impact on employee happiness, the report found. The vast majority (96%) of employees said they would be more satisfied at work with access to better software, and 84% said having the correct software allows more time for non-work activities. Another 62% said they aren't reaching their full potential at work due to a mismatch of SaaS tools.

Poor software choices may even lead to increased employee turnover, according to the report. More than half of respondents (52%) said they have been dissatisfied in their roles due to mismatched software, and 24% said they have considered looking for a new job due to mismatched software.

"We've reached a point where chaos within software purchasing has surpassed some of the benefits that employees receive from it," G2 CEO Godard Abel said in a press release. "It's time for companies to have a detailed look into what might be causing this problem and how to fix it. Business software should make our jobs easier, not add another layer of complexity and confusion to everyday tasks."

