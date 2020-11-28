Xbox Series X restock for Cyber Monday: Where to buy the next-gen gaming system

Cyber Monday is the next opportunity to score the in-demand Xbox Series X. Here's when and where to find it at Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.

Image: Microsoft

Cyber Monday will offer new opportunities to buy the Xbox Series X gaming system at retailers in person and online. Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop are some of the key retailers that have been restocking the next-gen gaming console.

Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which costs $500 and looks something like a skyscraper, debuted on Nov. 10 along with the $300 Xbox Series S, but it's been in such high demand that it's nearly impossible to snag a unit. Priced at $500, the Series X is the first major Xbox release since the Xbox One in 2013. Gamers are anxious to nab the Xbox Series X, because it's new with blistering fast performance and load times, and an amazing frame rate. It can run games at 120 frames per second (fps), which is about double what the Xbox One could do. This kind of refresh rate makes games look unbelievably clear and also reduces any chances for motion sickness that some people experience when gaming with lower refresh rates.

When the Xbox Series X debuted, it was offered both in person and online, unlike the PS5, which was only sold online on its first day. But that hasn't made it any easier to buy an Xbox.

Where to buy the Xbox Series X on Cyber Monday

Many retailers offered some stock on Black Friday, but are likely holding back additional restock units for Cyber Monday. This is the time to keep your finger on the refresh button and try to score a unit. Checking at unusual times such as 12:01 am and early in the morning around 4 am and 5 am seem to be fruitful. Because really, who needs sleep when it comes to buying a holiday gift, right?

At Best Buy, the Xbox Series X has been available periodically, and on Nov. 28, there were some units available, but for in-store purchases only. The retailer is also offering various bundles with additional games and accessories, such as one with the Xbox Series X with the Halo Infinite game for $560, or with the Xbox Series X console, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership, a controller and a 1TB SSD Seagate storage expansion card for $783, or another with the Xbox Series X console, a $100 Xbox gift card and the 1TB SSD Seagate storage expansion card for $810, and a bundle with the Xbox Series X console and the Cyberpunk 2077 game for $560. Keep in mind that Best Buy is one of the retailers that likes to restock at midnight.

On Twitter, some people reported that Walmart offered in-person stock of Xbox and PS5 for people shopping at the store, but it hasn't been confirmed by Walmart.

Amazon has offered the Xbox Series X for sale, but it's the first place many people look, so it's one of the toughest places to get lucky.

GameStop has offered the Xbox Series X at regular intervals, and will likely restock on Cyber Monday. GameStop often bundles the Xbox and the PS5 with games and accessories such as headsets, so search for bundles as well as individual units.

Target is offering online sales and curbside and in-store pickup of the Xbox. Refresh the page frequently to see if your regional stores have available inventory.

