10 hardest-working states in the US

Americans work more than many other countries, logging an average of 1,780 hours per year, according to the World Economic Forum. North Dakota tops the list of WalletHub's Hardest-Working States in America report released on Monday.

To determine where the hardest-working Americans are located, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states across direct work factors and indirect work factors.

The direct work factors included average workweek hours, employment rate, the share of households where no adults work, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, share of engaged workers, and idle youth.

Indirect work factors included average commute time, the share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per resident, and average leisure time spent per day.

Here are the top 10 states with the hardest working employees, according to WalletHub:



North Dakota Alaska South Dakota Texas Nebraska Hawaii Wyoming Colorado Virginia Maryland

While coastal regions, particularly Silicon Valley, are known for attracting employees across the US, neither California nor New York appear in the top 10 list. The report revealed that while some states may attract workers, they may not necessarily attract hard workers.

But working harder isn't always necessarily always the best thing, because it can affect work-life balance. A 2017 Glassdoor report showed that the average US employee only used 54% of their available vacation time in the previous 12 months.

Forfeiting vacation time can lead to frustration in the workplace and burnout. More than half of US employees suffer from job burnout, according to a University of Phoenix report. Burnout can result from a multitude of factors, including a heavy workload, workplace stress, low job satisfaction, lack of appreciation from higher ups, and more.

A true work-life balance includes being a hard-working employee and making time for vacation and personal pursuits.

