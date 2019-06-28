12 companies with remote jobs that will pay for your vacations

Flexibility is becoming a necessity for many employees. Here are 12 companies that not only provide vacation time, but remote work options.

The emergence of more teleconference capabilities and cloud computing has made flexible scheduling and remote work increasingly popular, perhaps even a new normal, according to a recent Condeco Software report. Nearly half of US employers already offer remote work options, the report found. 

Many remote work positions are in the gig economy, and independent contractors often aren't able to take paid time off (PTO) for vacations or personal reasons. However, even full-time employees aren't making use of their vacation time, taking shorter trips to not get too behind on projects. 

Companies are taking note of the unused vacation time, resulting in some actually helping workers take the much-needed time by financially supporting trips via discounts, stipends, and reimbursements, according to a report from Glassdoor and Business Insider. 

The report compiled a list of the top 12 companies that offer flexible work options, as well as financially supported vacation time. 

Here are the 12 organizations: 

  1. AFAR Media
  2. Airbnb
  3. BambooHR
  4. Basecamp
  5. Evernote
  6. Expedia
  7. FullContact
  8. Motley Fool
  9. Moz
  10. Travelzoo
  11. TripAdvisor
  12. United Airlines

Image: iStockphoto/simonapilolla

