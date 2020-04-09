3 essential hiring kits for key developer jobs

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

It's easier to hire a top candidate with a customizable hiring kit to streamline the hiring process. Here are three of the most popular from TechRepublic Premium.

In the digital age, companies thrive on the technical infrastructure engineered by highly skilled developer teams. That said, it should come as no surprise that developers are consistently one of the most in-demand positions in the era of digital transformation. Today, programming languages and frameworks are perpetually evolving. Consequently, software development is an ever-changing industry, and top developers are similarly adaptable and thirsty for new information and challenges.

These intuitive technologists are involved in each and every aspect of an organization's day-to-day operations and long-term goals. Simply put: A company is only as strong as its weakest link, and the recruiting and interviewing process is at the forefront of employee integration and onboarding. For this reasoning, it's imperative that hiring managers know more than the basic qualifications necessary for the job and are empowered with the proper resources to adequately parse a candidate's skill set.

Enjoying this article? Download this article and thousands of whitepapers and ebooks from our Premium library. Enjoy expert IT analyst briefings and access to the top IT professionals, all in an ad-free experience. Join Premium Today

As any hiring manager knows, there's not a one-size-fits-all strategy for the recruiting process. That's why the TechRepublic Premium hiring kits are designed to be customized and adjusted for each company's framework and specific needs. Our developer hiring kits have been engineered to ensure teams bring on top-notch candidates in this highly competitive industry.

Below, we've curated a brief synopsis of some of our more popular adjustable options.

Hiring Kit: full stack developer It's important to reiterate the current market for highly skilled developers, especially full stack specialists, as filling these positions is notoriously taxing for recruiters due to high demand. In fact, according to hiring data compiled by Indeed, full stack developers are ranked as the fourth most difficult tech positions to fill. Full stack developers must exist as multilingual developers with an advanced knowledge of multiple programming languages. Furthermore, these developers will need to have backend tech-savvy coupled with a sophisticated understanding of front-end appeal and user experience needs. Typically, the ideal candidate will tout a varied full stack application history. This sophisticated patchwork of experience will function as an armamentarium of insights to match goals on a project by project basis. Website development is, of course, one of the more typical full stack projects, however, these developers will need to be privy to other variations such as integrating cryptocurrency, blockchain, creating databases, and more. VIEW AT TECHREPUBLIC PREMIUM

Hiring kit: Python developer Since the rollout of Python in 1990, the programming language has quickly amassed quite a following among developers. Today, Python is one of the most popular programming languages on the planet with more than 8 million Python developers around the globe. Across industries, the language is tapped to a great extent for its use in applications such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. Hiring Python developers is particularly challenging for managers. Due to the programming language's well-known versatility, Python developers may come from a host of occupational backgrounds, and these skills may vary considerably from candidate to candidate. As a result, hiring teams will need to first pin-down the needs of the developer team and then recruit a candidate with specified project experience to fit the bill. The most experienced developer isn't always the best candidate. Without the proper background, designing, testing, and installing project-specific applications could quickly prove to require too much of a learning curve for teams looking to scale immediately. VIEW AT TECHREPUBLIC PREMIUM

Hiring Kit: .Net developer It's been estimated that software developer positions will see a 24% increase by 2026, per the US Department of Labor. Needless to say, it's a developers market and .Net developers are uniquely specialized technologists in the modern workforce. The ideal candidate will have an advanced understanding of Microsoft's .Net Framework to aptly utilize a host of programming languages and libraries to develop platforms ranging from mobile to web. This position requires an in-depth understanding of a host of prerequisites including connectivity, cryptography, data access, web applications, and more to develop a clean and sophisticated digital experience. As is the case with any of these roles, soft skills are a must. A well-rounded developer should have the necessary communication acumen to perform in lockstep as a member of a small team as well as an industrious self-starter mindset to tackle projects independently. VIEW AT TECHREPUBLIC PREMIUM

To access these comprehensive hiring kits in-full, human resource managers have two options: Sign-up for an annual subscription to TechRepublic Premium or pay a one-time fee for these assets.