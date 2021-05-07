5 Peloton alternatives for home fitness gurus

On Wednesday, Peloton announced recalls involving two of its popular home treadmill models. Here are 5 home exercise equipment alternatives to consider.

Sales of home exercise equipment surged during the coronavirus pandemic and one of the top names in home fitness is recalling two of its products. On Wednesday, Peloton and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a pair of recalls involving two of the company's products: The Peloton Tread+ and Peloton Tread treadmills.

In a blog post, Peloton said that customers who purchased either of these treadmill products should discontinue using these machines immediately and contact the company for "a full refund or other qualified remedy."

"I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products," said acting chairman of the CPSC, Robert S. Adler.

"The agreement, which the Commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills," Adler continued.

The CPSC page about the Tread+ treadmill lists the product "hazard" stating that "adult users, children, pets and objects can be pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill, posing a risk of injury or death." Pelton said that it has ceased Tread+ sales and distribution and "continues to work on additional hardware modifications."

The CPSC page about the Tread treadmill said that "the touchscreen on the treadmill can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to consumers." Pelton said that it is "working on a repair to be offered to Tread owners in the coming weeks."

In April, the CPSC warned consumers to discontinue using the Pelton Tread+ and Peloton's CEO John Foley acknowledged this previous advisory in his statement about Thursday's announced recalls.

"The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton's Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize," Foley said.

"Today's announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members," Foley continued. "We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety."

Following the product recalls, this curated roundup features some of the best Peloton alternatives including screen-enhanced rowing machines, low-impact ellipticals and even exercise bikes designed to add some activity to the 9-to-5 grind.

NordicTrack Commercial X32i Image: NordicTrack Treadmills are a popular home exercise mainstay and NordicTrack's X32i is an ideal Peloton alternative. The unit features a 32-inch HD touchscreen to help runners tune in and view their favorite training courses and compete with other athletes via workout leaderboards. The treadmill offers a 12 mph top speed, 40% max incline, 6% decline and dual fans keep runners cool as they hit their stride. The model includes NordicTrac's Reflex Cushioning to reduce impact during exercise; a design bonus for older adults and people with joint discomfort. $3,800 at NordicTrack

The Mirror Image: Mirror While most home exercise equipment takes up ample space in a given room, the Mirror can be situated on or against a wall, making it ideal for smaller living arrangements. The product's reflective front panel functions as a display allowing people to tune in for their favorite workouts while viewing their own performance. Depending on personal preference, fitness goals or profile settings, the product uses cameras and algorithms to adjust the workout, according to the manufacturer. Those so-inclined can join workout classes and track their progress using their products fitness dashboard. The unit also doubles as a sleek full-length mirror to provide functionality beyond the workout. $1,495 at Mirror

Hydrow Image: Best Buy Rowing is a popular full-body exercise and the Hydrow is a great option. Similar to the Peloton treadmills and other products on this list, the Hydrow also boasts a display. The 22-inch touchscreen allows rowers to participate in workouts and the front speakers add audio to the regimen for a multisensory experience. The available Hydrow App helps people track their fitness progress on the go. $2,245 at Best Buy

NordicTrack Commercial 14.9 Image: Best Buy Ellipticals are a great low-impact exercise option for older adults and people with joint pain. The NordicTrack Commercial 14.9 features a 14-inch HD touchscreen to play preferred workout sessions with personal trainers and people can adjust their routine on the display. Live training and new workouts keep the exercise routine fresh and real-time performance metrics help athletes assess their workouts to meet their fitness goals. $2,000 at Best Buy