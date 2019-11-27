Accenture's myNav simulates cloud architectures for current and future business needs

New platform helps clients make a business case and predict financial impact of moving to the cloud.

Accenture's new myNav platform is designed to make migration easy for companies that have not yet made the leap to the cloud. The myNav process starts by building a business case for the migration, moves to architecting the solution, and finishes with visualizing the new model.

Kishore Durg, global lead for cloud and growth and strategy at Accenture, said that myNav can provide multiple architectures that include a client's current configuration, a transition architecture, and a future state to account for business growth.

"We are helping our clients decide up front what the business case is and which provider they should use and then we visualize the solution for them," he said.

Durg said that the myNav is based on what Accenture has learned from 30,000 cloud migration projects for clients. Accenture spent three years developing the algorithm that makes the architecture recommendations in myNav.

"That is the key IP that we bring in myNav," he said. "We have a patent filed on these simulation abilities.

Currently companies have to piece together information from multiple sources when they want to migrate operations to the cloud.

"Choices can confuse you in terms of where you want to go, and you have to understand this complexity to navigate it," he said.

Recommendations from the platform are informed by industry-specific data sets that include data on IT cost structures, including staffing and hardware and software needs. Durg said Accenture worked with ecosystem partners to develop these data sets.

"This gives myNav the ability to project cost savings for specific industries," he said.

The platform designs a cloud infrastructure based on a business's parameters and then visualizes the solution. A client also can request a recommendation about how the architecture should be adjusted based on future business changes, such as expanding the user base or adding a new product. The analysis ends with a bill of material that includes performance statistics and financial predictions.

Accenture research shows that about two-thirds of companies that have moved to the cloud have not seen the expected benefits.

"What ends up happening is that you don't get it right and then you're paying for a data center and a cloud provider," he said.

The survey of 200 companies with revenues of $1 billion annually asked about cost savings, speed to market, business enablement, and improved service levels. Respondents listed security and compliance risk and complexity of business and organizational change as the two top barriers to success.

