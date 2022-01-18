Acquire highly paid certified Cisco skills on your own time with this training

There's nothing like have great certifications for built-in job security, and now you can learn the skills you need to gain highly coveted certifications.

Cisco is a global leader in networking and telecommunications, always releasing new innovative projects, so job security is built-in when you land one of the highly coveted positions in the company. Or any company that needs networking professionals. And you can gain the necessary certifications with the skills learned in The Complete 2022 Certified Cisco Training Bundle for only $39.

To become a network tech or associate, take "Cisco Certified Network Associate: Practice Labs & Border Gateway Protocol" and learn the skills you need to pass the CCENT and CCNA exams. That includes creating virtual area networks (VLANS), verifying and configuring IP addresses, and much more.

Only the most basic networking experience is required to take "Cisco Certified Network Associate IPv4 Course," which can really turbocharge your career. You'll learn about gateways, administrative commands, router interfaces and more. Students love this course; they gave it a 4.8 out of five-star rating.

"The Complete Guide to Cisco CCNA 200-125" offers hands-on experience with enterprise-level networks, troubleshooting and more. These are the skills that will help you pass Cisco's CCNA Routing and Switching certification exam.

If you want to take your basic Cisco Unified Communication training up a level, "Learn About Cisco Unity Connection Administration" can help you to advance further. And if you have Cisco IP Telephony basics, as well, you can move up with "Become a Cisco Contact Center Express Administrator."

"Ansible for Network Engineers: iOS, Junos, Arista" can help anyone familiar with Juniper and Arista, as well as Cisco commands to master utilizing Ansible for network automation. It provides around 20 playbooks, and they have so many examples, you will find writing Ansible playbooks will become almost second nature by the end of the course.

