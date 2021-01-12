At CES 2021, Razer announces big updates to Blade gaming laptops

Find out when they'll be available, new cool features, how much they'll cost, and more.

Time to get your easily transportable game on.

Tuesday at CES 2021, Razer announced its newest, updated, next-gen graphics Razer Blade gaming laptops. The Blade 15 is available today for preorder at the Razer store, and goes on sale Jan. 26. The advanced models will begin shipping in February.

Gamers who play fast-paced shooting games like Counter-Strike or Valor will be very pleased. The new Razer Blades all feature next gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, up to 16 GB, and GDDR6 VRAM.

Eugene Kuo, senior marketing manager, systems at Razer, presented the latest developments in the Razer Blade. "The display options that we are offering for the new Blades are really going to be enticing for a lot of gamers and creators out there," Kuo said.

Razer Blade 15" RTX continues to be promoted as "the world's smallest gaming laptop." And Kuo noted comparisons to competitors in the RTX 20-series: The MSI GS66 is 10% larger, the Gigabyte Aero 15 is 18% larger, and Alienware M15 R3 is 25% larger than the Razer Blade 15, he said.

"We believe it's still the best gaming laptop," Kuo said. "We updated a lot of the display configurations. Starting off with the 1080p full HD panel, we increased the refresh rate from 300HZ to 360HZ. We're really pushing the boundaries of speed and performance and what we can do with a laptop screen, especially for gaming."

The Razer Blade 15, advanced and base models

All Razer Blade 15 models feature dual storage, SSD + open slot, the Razer Chroma keyboard, a glass-precision touchpad, anti-ghosting technology, and many ports.

All models have the following additional ports: Thunderbolt 3, USB Type A, USB Type-C, HDMI2.1 output, and up to 8K 50Hz or 4K 120HZ. All models are precision crafted, CNC aluminum, with a durable anodized finish.

Size continues to be a promotional point for these Razer gaming laptops, which are now even thinner and measure 235mm/9.25" deep, 16.99mm/0.67" in height, and 355mm/13.98" wide.

The new Razer Blade 15 advanced model features 10th gen Intel core i7-10875, 8-core, 16 threads, 2.3GHz, 5.1GHz (base/max), L3 Cache 16M. It has up to 32GB, DDR4 memory, expandable up to 64GB, 2933MHZ dual-channel, up to 1TB PCIE SSD expandable up to 4TB with a layered design. The advanced model has Razer Chroma RGB per key. It also has the following ports: Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2, SD card reader, UHS-III, Windows Hello IR Camera (for facial recognition login), and USB-C 20V charging.

The Razer Blade 15 advanced models range in price from $2,500 to $3,300.

The new Razer Blade 15 base model features 10th gen Intel core i7-10750, 6-core, 12 threads, 2.6GHz, 5GHz (base/max), L3 Cache 12M. Both are 45W. The base model has Razer Chroma RGB per zone. The base model has Wi-Fi 6, BT 5, and gigabit ethernet ports.

The Razer Blade 15 base models range from $1,500 to $2,200.

The Razer Blade Pro 17

"You do get three options of panel choices this time," Kuo said of the Razer Blade Pro 17. "You will have a full HD 360HZ panel, which is updated from the original 300HZ panel. You do have a quad HD panel, which is brand new for this generation, and it'll be at 165HZ. Then the 4K UHD 120HZ touch panel, and the bezels on all of these will be 6 mm."

The new Razer Blade Pro 17 features a 17.3" factory calibrated display, FHD/360HZ, QHD165HZ, UHD/120HZ, with a micro edge of 6 mm bezels. It has a 10th gen Intel core i7-10875H, is 8-core, 16-thread with a base/boost of 2.3 GHZ to 5.1 GHZ.

It's capable of up to 32GB DDR4 2933MHZ memory, up to 1TB PCIE SSD, it's user upgradable and is USB-C charged (which requires a minimum of 20V input). The stereo speakers come with Smart Amp, it's THX certified, and the Razer Chroma RGB keyboard has per-key backlighting, and comes with wireless AX and Windows Hello camera.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 comes with nine ports: 1. UHS-III SD card reader, 2. Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 4 lanes of PCIE, 3. USB-A 3.2 gen 2 (Type-A), 4. HDMI 2.1, 5. Kensington security lock, 6. power port, 7. 2.5 gigabit ethernet port, 8. USB-C 3.2 gen 2, and 9. 3.5 MM headphone/microphone combo port.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 will range in price from $2,300 to $3,600.

"On both the Blade Pro 17 and Blade 15, you do have stereo speakers with SMART-M technology," Kuo explained. "We do work with THX on the audio, so you do get things such as THX spatial audio, which is like a virtual surround sound."

