Career changers often have to move and take a pay cut to join the tech world

Indeed found that only 36% of job switchers got a new degree or certificate to make the move.

The grass is always greener, depending on which side of the tech fence you are on. In a recent survey, Indeed found that people who wanted a job in IT were looking for more money and more job satisfaction. In the same survey, people who had an IT job wanted leave the technology world for the same reasons: money and unhappiness.

People planning to join the tech industry considered it for 12 months, two months longer than other industries. A bigger salary was the top motivation to make the move. People also wanted more opportunities for advancement (81%), more challenges in their role (75%), and wanting more flexibility (75%).

The survey found that people who made the switch often had to relocate and take a pay hit, at least initially. Eighty-three percent of 83% of career changers reported being impacted financially by their decision. However, only 39% said it meant an initial pay cut, compared to 61% in other industries. Half of the respondents said they had to move to another state or even another country.

Only 36% of tech switchers reported enrolling in specific educational or training programs to make the move which is the same as other industries. People who did opt for training chose a university degree and certification programs most often, followed by bootcamps and then non-degree courses.

Indeed found that individuals who invest in their tech education have to spend quite a bit more than those in other industries: an average of $38,507 compared to $15,715. However, 81% of those in tech recouped their investment by the time of Indeed's survey (compared to 71% in other industries), with certain IT certifications in particular paying off in higher salaries. But, 56% of tech career changers didn't have to spend any additional money to make the switch.

Indeed reports that in the US and Canada, tech pros with six or more IT certifications earn $10,000 more per year than professionals with just one. The 10 best-paying certifications according to Indeed are:

1. Google Certified Professional (GCP) Cloud Architect

2. Project Management Professional (PMP)

3. Certified ScrumMaster

4. AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

5. AWS Certified Developer – Associate

6. ITIL Foundation

7. Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

8. Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC)

9. Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

10. Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

