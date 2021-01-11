CES 2021: Targus introduces new products for remote or hybrid work

A new UV-C LED disinfection light, an antimicrobial backpack, a tablet cradle workstation and a universal phone dock are among the work from anywhere solutions at CES 2021.

Image: Targus

Targus is focusing on reimagining the workplace with a range of new products to bridge the gap for employees who are working from home or commuting to the office one or two days a week.

"We know between now and a year from now, things will change wildly," said Andrew Corkill, vice president of global marketing for Targus, as he described each new product to TechRepublic in a pre-CES 2021 interview.

There are three key areas that Targus' lineup of products, released for CES 2021, focus on:

Working healthy

Working sustainably

Working from anywhere

SEE: Gartner's top tech predictions for 2021 (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

UV-C LED Disinfection Light

There's a UV-C LED Disinfection Light that will be released this spring and it is a CES Innovation Award 2021 Honoree. It's designed to reduce pathogens on device surfaces in the immediate area around the light, such as a keyboard and mouse. It's designed to sit on a desktop, above a keyboard, and eliminates the need for liquid cleaners.

"It will actively disinfect any item under the light. It runs five minutes every hour, but if any motion is sensed in the area of the product it will not start, and if anyone is in the range of the motion sensors, it will automatically shut off," explained Mike Sexton, senior director of global product management and development for Targus.

The light will retail for $299.

Antimicrobial backpack, tablet cases and mice

Image: Targus

Targus has incorporated an antimicrobial protective finish on its 2Office Antimicrobial Backpack, which has room for a laptop and keyboard for anyone going back and forth between the office and home. The clamshell construction is ideal as the trend has changed from hot desking, where multiple employees share a desk and equipment, to clean desking, where an employee removes everything when they leave at the end of the day, explained Joanne Sessler, vice president of design and innovation for Targus. The backpack will be released this spring and will retail for $119.99.

There's also several other antimicrobial products Targus is releasing, including tablet cases, privacy screens, mice and keyboards.

Work from anywhere products

Image: Targus

It's important that employees can work from anywhere, and Targus is introducing the Tablet Cradle Workstation so that anyone with a Samsung tablet can turn their Tab Active3 tablet into a desktop experience using DeX software. It will be released this spring for $299 retail.



There's also a Universal USB-C Phone Dock that allows users to connect a USB-C DisplayPort Alt. Mode-enabled smartphone to an external HDMI TV or monitor while still being able to plug in peripherals such as a mouse or keyboard, as well as an Ethernet cable and an SD or microSD card. It will retail for $109.99 and will be available this spring.

Sustainable products

A new VersaVu EcoSmart case for iPad will be available for 8th and 7th gen 10.2 and Air 10.5 and Pro 10.5-inch devices and will be available in the spring. There's also a new Cypress Hero with EcoSmart backpack for $89.99 available now, and a Cypress Briefcase with EcoSmart for $69.99 available now.

EcoSmart utilizes recycled plastic bottles in the products with this label.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see