Dell introduces products and software for latest Latitude just in time for CES

Borderless viewing, built-in AI, and 5G are just some of the features.

Dell Tech Summit: Autonomous infrastructure, as-a-service models, and societal change The tech giant highlighted Dell EMC PowerOne, Dell Technologies on Demand, and sustainability goals at its opening news conference in Austin.

In anticipation of CES, Dell Technologies has released the Latitude 9510, which will soon be available alongside Dell's 3000, 7000, Education, and Rugged series (the latter designed with harsh environments in mind).

New features highlight the company's most recent PC, the 5G-ready, borderless viewing 15-inch Latitude.

"Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies," said Tom Mainelli, group vice president, devices and consumer, IDC.

The Latitude 9510

The latest in the Latitude line features the first built-in and artificial intelligence (AI)-based optimization tech, a 15-inch screen, long battery life (with a target of up to 30 hours), an InfinityEdge display (including borderless viewing), carbon blade fans, dual heat pipes, new audio features, diamond-cut wedges, and machined-aluminum finish. Not to mention the Latitude line also features 5G-ready designs, 5G broadband capabilities, 5G antennas, up to 10th generation Intel core i7 processors, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and starts at 3.2 lbs.

The Latitude 9510 starts at $1,800 and will be available globally on March 26.

Dell Optimizer software

The software is included with the Latitude 951 features ExpressResponse, which claims to launch frequently used apps faster and switches quickly between applications.



Other highlights include ExpressCharge, which adjusts to low-battery and preserves resources on the Latitude 9510; ExpressCharge Boost provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes; and ExpressSign-In, which can sense user presence, has a fast log-in, and enhances security through Dell's proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello. In addition, Intelligent Audio

features speakers, an amp, and noise-canceling microphones, which eliminate echoes and background noise.

XPS 13

The new Dell tablet is built with machined aluminum, carbon fiber, and woven-glass fiber. The hardened Corning Gorilla Glass is lightweight and durable, the company said.



It also has narrow bezels on all sides, creating a larger 16:10 display (spans all four edges). A 25% brighter XPS InfinityEdge is 13.4-inches in an 11-inch form factor, and features 10th generation Intel core processors, longer battery life, larger touchpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and one-hand opening strike.



Dell says it fits neatly into an airplane tray, and its packaging consists of sustainable materials, which eliminates foam. It is offered in two options:

Traditional XPS 13 with Windows 10, available in the US, Canada, Sweden, UK, Germany and France on January 7, globally in February, starts at $1,000



The Developer Edition featuring Ubuntu 18.04LTS, available US, Canada, and select European countries on February 17, starts at $1,200

Dell Monitors

Dell introduced four new monitors, all of which will be available in the coming months. The new monitors include:

Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C8621QT), a digital whiteboard, available globally April 10, pricing not currently available



UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor (U4320Q), with this monitor users can view content from up to four connected PCs simultaneously, available globally January 30, starting at $1,050



UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q) This monitor arrives with VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 for accurate color reproduction, available globally January 30, starting at $710



Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) This monitor has 99% sRGB color coverage, IPS technology for richer colors, a 240Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, native FHD resolution, AMD Radeon FreeSync™ technology, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatible, available March 11, starting at $500.



