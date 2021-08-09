Dorm essentials: Set students up for success with these 9 tech items

From compact standing desks and wireless printers to noise-canceling headphones, these dorm essentials complete the dorm room of the digital age.

After a year of remote learning and virtual curricula, in-person school is nearly in session for college students around the country. For many on-campus students, this will be their first time living on their own and there are many tech essentials to have on hand in a college dorm. From compact standing desks and wireless printers to noise-canceling headphones, here are 9 items to complete the dorm room of the digital age.

Standing desk Image: Victor Technology Space is often at a premium in many college dorm rooms. At 36-inches wide and 23.6-inches deep, this compact standing desk offers college students an ergonomic desk with either sitting or standing positionings without the bulk of larger models. The unit also features an electronic keypad, so students can automatically raise or lower the desk and memory buttons to store preferred settings as needed. $470 at Victor Technology

Wireless printer Image: Amazon Although much of the college experience has gone paperless over the years, college students will still need to print essays and notes from time to time. This wireless printer and scanner will fit the bill for most college students and the unit also works with Alexa for those looking to give their smart dorm a boost. The paired smart app lets students easily scan and print files from their smartphones. $160 at Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones Image: Amazon When students are studying or just looking to catch up on their latest podcast between classes, over-the-ear headphones are a great way to block outside distractions. This model features noise-canceling capabilities with three modes to choose from depending on the background environment. The model also offers an estimated 40-hours of play on a single charge. $90 at Amazon

Wi-Fi range extender Image: Amazon Internet access is a must for college students and connectivity can be spotty depending on the configuration. Situationally, this TP-Link range extender will help shore up holes in network connectivity and ensure the Wi-Fi doesn't wane at the most inopportune time. $80 at Amazon

Coffee maker Image: Target A little caffeine can go a long way during finals week and the occasional late-night cram session. Rather than refueling at the local coffee shop when students need a little boost, this Keurig K-Mini will brew a fresh cup as needed. At just 4.5-inches wide and 11.3-inches deep, the compact unit easily fits on countertops without cluttering the space. $60 at Target

Air purifier Image: Amazon Air purifiers are a solid option for most shared indoor spaces, especially for people with allergies or asthma. This compact model is rated for areas up to 200 square feet and helps filter odor, smoke, dust and pet dander. The unit has three fan speeds and is estimated to operate with a 55-decibel max noise level. $100 at Amazon

Desktop charging station Image: Amazon Modern college students are often juggling a regular armamentarium of connected devices ranging from laptops and smartphones to tablets. This functional power strip helps maximize the standard outlet to keep devices charged. Additionally, the unit also touts three dedicated USB outlets to assist with recharging needs. $24 at Amazon

Desk organizer Image: FlexiSpot An all-in-one desk organizer is a functional storage option for dorm rooms. This FlexiSpot workspace doubles as a monitor stand with three drawers and space below deck to stow accessories between uses. The four legs feature rubberized grips that help keep the unit in place without scratching surfaces. $68 at FlexiSpot