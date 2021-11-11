Enjoy an extra 15% in savings on this coding training, on sale ahead of Black Friday

Beef up your programming skillset with over 270 hours of instructional content on the leading coding languages like JavaScript, C#, Python and more.

Coding remains to be one of the most important skills today. A skill that significantly boosts your digital literacy, it's crucial in a rapidly digitizing world where almost everything relies on code to function. Learning how to code also improves your ability to think critically, solve problems logically, and find more innovative ways to approach basically any issue. Not to mention, having coding skills enhances your earning potential, too.

According to a 2016 study, jobs that require coding skills pay $22,000 per year more on average compared with those that don't. That's a staggering $84,000 vs. $62,000 per year. And once you snag a programming job, your salary increases overtime as well. Developers' pay has experienced a steady climb for at least 20 years, going beyond $100,000 on average.

According to a 2016 study, jobs that require coding skills pay $22,000 per year more on average compared with those that don't. That's a staggering $84,000 vs. $62,000 per year. And once you snag a programming job, your salary increases overtime as well. Developers' pay has experienced a steady climb for at least 20 years, going beyond $100,000 on average.

There's no question—coding is a useful and profitable skill.

Taught by top-rated instructors including Rob Percival and Nick Walter, this course collection contains a treasure trove of expert-led content on all things programming. You can expect to learn how to create interactive pages with Java, build an iPhone app with SwiftUI, put together responsive websites with jQuery, PHP 7, MySQL 5 and Twitter Bootstrap, create databases with PHP and more. All the most popular programming languages are covered in the bundle, so you'll have no problem snagging a job once you finish the courses.

Interested in data science? There are introductory courses touching on it, too. You'll get a primer on machine learning models using spreadsheet data, as well as explore how Python can help with statistics, visualization and machine learning.

This course package leaves no stone unturned when it comes to teaching you the fundamentals and intricacies of coding.

