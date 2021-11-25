Get CompTIA certification prep for $15 during Black Friday

Build your reputation as a certified CompTIA professional with 16 expert-led courses on IT basics, networks, cloud, security and more.

Becoming certified in different skills is one of the most important steps to take if you want a career in IT, and computer science. certification is verifiable proof of your expertise in the types of foundational skills you'll need in the industry, and the best way to prepare for certification is with The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle. This bundle is a thorough review that will give you the information, skills, and tool to practice to become a competitive part of the field, and for Black Friday, it's $14.70 with the coupon code BFSAVE70.

This bundle gives you the chance to prepare for your CompTIA exams in a way that few others do. With classes like "Set Yourself Up for IT Success with a Comprehensive Look at the Essentials for Networking, Hardware, Security & More" and "Acquire the Competencies Required for an Early Career on System Administrator with This Thorough Linux+ Exam Study Guide," you'll learn those important foundational skills you need to go from beginner to rising pro.

This bundle includes 16 courses containing more than 1,500 lessons that span 450 hours of instruction. That's a lot to work with, but you'll have a lifetime to access all of it, so you can learn at the pace that works best for you, learning instead of cramming and memorizing. Each course in this bundle is taught by an expert from iCollege, an organization that has trained employees from Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley. Take your time and learn from the experts as you prepare for a difficult but essential benchmark in your career. This immersion with tools like Linux and CySA+ is enough to prepare you for your exams and what comes after.

During Black Friday, get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for $14.70 (normally $4,400) with coupon code BFSAVE70. Note: This coupon code is good through Dec. 5, 2021.

