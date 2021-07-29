Google Cloud teams up with SAP to fast-track cloud-based business migrations

The new partnership is designed to help customers more quickly migrate critical business systems to the cloud and access different SAP services and products via Google Cloud.

Google Cloud and SAP are teaming up in an effort to assist organizations trying to move their important business systems to a cloud-based environment. In an announcement released on Thursday, the two companies revealed an expanded partnership that would help customers implement business transformations, migrate systems to the cloud, and beef up their existing business systems with Google Cloud's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

With this team-up, Google Cloud will serve as a partner for the RISE with SAP service, a mixture of existing SAP resources that aim to support cloud migrations with business-transformation-as-a-service. Google Cloud will also be home to several key SAP services and products, including the SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions within SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

As such, the partnership will give organizations a way to integrate SAP solutions, SAP BTP, and Google Cloud with AI, ML and analytics as they work to transform their businesses in the cloud, according to Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and responsible for SAP Product Engineering.

"We're delighted to partner with SAP to accelerate business' digital transformations with SAP on Google Cloud and with next-generation cloud capabilities," Rob Enslin, president at Google Cloud, said in a press release. "Through support for RISE with SAP and in-depth integrations between SAP and Google Cloud, this new partnership will enable customers to seamlessly bring their most critical business systems and applications to a future-proof, secure, and low-latency environment and to run them sustainably, on the industry's cleanest cloud."

