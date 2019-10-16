Google Pixel 4: Cheat sheet

Read about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL's features, specs, price, and all of the most important details that professionals need to know about these Google smartphones.

Google announces new Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Nest Mini and Pixel Buds At its October event Tuesday, Google announced several new devices including Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, and the new flagship smartphone: the Pixel 4.

After months of leaks about what the Pixel 4 might look like and its features, the smartphone was finally revealed on October 15, 2019 at the Made by Google event. The Pixel 4/4XL series is the latest line of smartphones from Google. The Pixel and Pixel XL were released in 2016 and, each year since then, a new line has been created that has more features. The Pixel 4 comes with a greatly improved camera, speedy face unlock features, and a beefed up Google Assistant.

This Pixel 4 cheat sheet is an overview of the key details about the device. The guide will be updated when there is more information about the Pixel 4.

What are the Pixel 4's best features, especially for business users?

The most important features of the Pixel 4 are the new Google Assistant and Project Soli, which allows the smartphone to face unlock as you pick it up.

Google replaced the Visual Core with a Pixel Neural Core. The new core allows for not only better photography but a better understanding of the English language.

The new Google Assistant is faster, it's better capable of juggling more tasks, and it's equipped with an understanding of context. If you get a text asking about your estimated time of arrival, you can ask Google to find your itinerary and it will know to share it with the same person who sent you the text. Another reason why Google Assistant is so much better is because the new core is able to change speech into text without sending anything to any server.

With the new motion-sensing radar, the Pixel 4 will be able to handle quick face unlocks as well as other hand gestures that can control the smartphone. In a blog post, Google said Pixel 4 users will be able to use only hand gestures to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls.

How does the Pixel 4 compare to the Pixel 3?

Much of the Pixel 4 line resembles the Pixel 3. Both phones feature 12.2 MP rear cameras and have 64 GB of storage as well as OLED displays. There are, however, upgrades in the Pixel 4.

The Pixel 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor compared to the 845 Snapdragon processor in the Pixel 3. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL have bigger screens and more RAM; the mobile devices also have dual SIM card slots and better graphics cards.

What features come with the Pixel 4 camera?

The Pixel 4 camera is better than the one attached to Pixel 3, thanks to the Neural Core. For the Pixel 4, the camera specs for the main lens include 12.2-megapixel, 1.4 μm pixel width, dual pixel phase detection, OIS, ƒ/1.7 aperture, and a 77-degree field of view. For the telelens, the specs are 16-megapixel, 1.0 μm pixel width, phase detection, OIS, ƒ/2.4 aperture, and a 52-degree field of view. Because of the telephoto lens, users will have clearer zoom-in capabilities.

The greatly improved Night Sight will allow users to take better photos at night and will even give you the opportunity to get some shots of the night sky.

What are the Pixel 4's storage capabilities?

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available with either 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. There is no mention of expandable storage on Google's website, so it seems like those options are fixed.

What is the Pixel 4's battery size?

The Pixel 4 features a 2,800mAh battery, and the Pixel 4 XL has a 3,700mAh battery. How this will translate to actual battery life depends on daily use patterns.

How does the Pixel 4 compare to the iPhone 11?

Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 on September 10, 2019, showing off many of the new features that rival Google's smartphone. The iPhone 11's camera made waves when photos of it were first released, but analysts have said Apple may have taken the camera mantle from Google.

The Pixel 4 is much more different to the Pixel 3 than the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XS, which are almost identical. The Pixel 4 also has a much more advanced face unlock feature than Apple, which is still struggling to master the technology after nearly three iterations.

Some iPhone 11's are a bit cheaper than the Pixel 4, with prices ranging from $699 to $849 depending on the storage. The Pixel 4 starts at $799 for the smaller one and $899 for the Pixel 4XL, and you can spend an additional $100 to jump from 64 GB to 128 GB of storage.

What security platform comes with the Pixel 4?

Google custom developed a new security chip called the Titan M Security Module M for the Pixel 4. The Titan helps secure the OS and protects credentials and data within the phone apps.

What are the Pixel 4's color options?

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are available in just three colors: Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange.

When and where can I buy the Pixel 4?

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are available to order on Google's website and will ship on October 24, 2019. The Pixel 4 will be available from all four major carriers at launch; the smartphone will also be available to purchase at Best Buy.

How much does the Pixel 4 cost?

The 64 GB 5.7-inch Pixel 4 starts at $799, with the 128 GB version costing $899 (Apple's storage increase increments are done at $50 bumps). The Pixel 4XL starts at $899 with 64 GB and goes up to $999 with 128 GB.

How can I trade in my phone for a Pixel 4?

A trade-in program available through the Google online store offers up to $400 for your old phone toward a Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL. Also, certain carriers, including AT&T, offer trade-in programs.

What are the Pixel 4's specs?

Display:

Pixel 4: 5.7-inch, FHD+ resolution, 444ppi

Pixel 4 XL: 6.3-inch, QHD+, 537ppi

Both: 19:9 aspect ratio, "Smooth display" 90Hz refresh rate, "Ambient EQ" automatic color adjustment

HDR with UHDA certification

Dimensions and weight:

Pixel 4: 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm, 162 grams

Pixel 4 XL: 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm, 193 grams

Battery:

Pixel 4: 2,800mAh

Pixel 4 XL: 3,700mAh

Both: 18W fast charging, wireless charging

Cameras:

Main: 12.2-megapixel, 1.4 μm pixel width, dual pixel phase detection, OIS, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 77-degree field of view

Tele: 16-megapixel, 1.0 μm pixel width, phase detection, OIS, ƒ/2.4 aperture, 52-degree field of view

Video: 1080p @ 30, 60, or 120 fps; 720p @ 240 fps; 4K @ 30 fps; Front Camera: 1080p @ 30 fps

Other specs:

Memory: 6 GB

Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 855

Pixel Neural Core coprocessor

Stereo speakers

dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Active Edge

Motion Sense radar

Face unlock

Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back

IP68 dust and water protection

Colors: Available in Just black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange (limited edition)

