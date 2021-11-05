How to hire the best finance and audit professionals

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

IT finance leaders need to understand budgeting best practices as well as software lifecycles and big data management.

Image: Blue Planet Studio, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Digital transformation requires a united effort across all departments. After a strong software team, two of the most important roles are found in the data and finance groups. Traditional skill sets are not enough to lead complex projects, which reach from data centers up to the cloud and out to the edge. Budgeting directors need to understand how to fund and track data from multiple sources as well as how to manage software lifecycles.

These TechRepublic Premium resources will help you hire the right leaders for these roles and ensure that they have the right tools to get the job done. The two hiring kits cover everything from salary ranges to interview questions. The budget planning tool provides a great starting point for next year's spending plans.

This is a big job with many demands and required skill sets, such as a strong background in business, accounting and finance. For IT-specific positions, candidates also need to understand product life cycles, capital expenditures and the development process. This IT finance manager/budget director hiring kit will help you define the requirements for a budget director job description and craft interview questions to spot the best candidate.

Data is the driving force behind almost every company these days. One key to success with data-driven work is to make sure the data is managed correctly. You'll need an IT Audit Director to take charge of that work. This hiring kit will help you find the right person to run internal audits and confirm that IT controls are followed as prescribed.

Once you have your finance and audit people in place, the next step is to make sure they have the tools they need to get their jobs done. This budget planning tool includes a list of best practices as well as a template to get started right away. The spreadsheet covers the basics such as spend by business unit and by priority as well as a budget vs. actual tab and a spending calendar.