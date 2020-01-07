Hyundai Motor introduces urban mobility offerings for future cities

The car company shares its three-pronged vision at CES 2020 and says its products will form an ecosystem for transfers and community activities.

Hyundai Motor Co. showed off its vision of "human-centered future cities" with three products at CES 2020.

The car company's three mobility offerings, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV) and Hub, will be installed across future cities to form a mobility ecosystem for transfers and community activities, Hyundai said.

With these mobility offerings, Hyundai "aims to free future cities and people from constraints of time and space and allow them to create more value in their lives,'' the company said.

Concurrently, the company is also accelerating the implementation of its brand vision "Progress for Humanity" and transforming itself into a "Smart Mobility Solution Provider."

Outlining the three-pronged smart city vision

UAM combines a personal air vehicle (PAV) and urban air mobility services to make airspace available for transportation, Hyundai said. It "offers liberation from grid-lock and democratization of flight,'' the company explained.



UAM also "enables runway-free urban air travel with personal air vehicles capable of electric vertical takeoff and landing."

It is "considered a key future innovation business that can help overcome urban challenges like traffic congestion and transform the paradigm of mobility,'' Hyundai said.

The PBV is a ground-based, eco-friendly mobility offering that provides customized spaces and services for passengers in transit.

"It allows passengers to enjoy tailored services while traveling to their destinations, offering a whole new take on the concept of mobility beyond a means of transportation,'' the company said.



PBVs can function as a restaurant, coffee shop, hotel, or even a clinic and pharmacy, in addition to being an urban shuttle, Hyundai said.

The PBV was inspired by San Francisco's iconic cable car, according to SangYup Lee, senior vice president and head of Hyundai global design.

Hub is a space that connects UAM and PBV in a new way for people to come together to interact.

Working closely together, Hyundai believes UAM, PBV and Hub will play key roles in vitalizing human-centered future cities and enriching people's lives.

UAM connects the sky and the ground, while PBV links people to people on the road, Hyundai said.

The two smart mobility products connect at the Hub, a community space that will be installed across future cities to form a mobility ecosystem connecting the air-based UAM and ground-based PBV, the company said.

The Hub has a skyport for the PAV on the top and docking stations on the ground for the PBV to approach and depart from multiple directions, according to Hyundai.



The Hub can be transformed into an infinite number of new spaces depending on how PBVs are connected, the company said.

For example, the Hub can be turned into a cultural complex by bringing together PBVs functioning as concert halls, movie theaters, and museums, Hyundai said.



It can also be transformed into a medical complex by connecting medical service PBVs in the form of clinics, doctor's offices and pharmacies.

Hyundai plans to make smart mobility more accessible by placing Hubs throughout future cities and build a new mobility ecosystem around the UAM-PBV-Hub network, the company said.

The vision is also in line with the company's mid-term innovation plan "Strategy 2025" to shift to its business structures based on two pillars: "Smart Mobility Device" and "Smart Mobility Service."

"UAM, PBV, and Hub will revitalize cities by removing urban boundaries, giving people time to pursue their goals, and creating a diverse community," said Euisun Chung, executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, in a statement.

Human-centered city advisory group formed

The company also established the "Human-Centered City Advisory Group," comprised of global experts in areas including psychology, architecture, urban design, transportation, and political science.

The group conducted research on how future cities should be designed to foster new human-centered values and came up with three key values for future cities: vitalize, enable and care.



Because of Hyundai's background in mobility, the advisory group opted to prioritize the "vitalization of cities," the company said.

In addition to the advisory group, Hyundai said it also envisioned different city archetypes and developed future city scenarios to predict the infrastructure and development direction that will be required for future cities.

The company opted to focus on human-centered mobility solutions to address traffic congestion challenges in major cities.

Based on feedback from the group, the company "tried to find mobility solutions that will vitalize communities in a meaningful and imaginative way. UAM, PBV, and Hub are solutions that will help alleviate pain-points in big cities like San Francisco," said Youngcho Chi, Hyundai's president and chief innovation officer.



