Improve your golf game with these high-tech gadgets

Here's the latest in golf gear from Garmin, Bushnell and Callaway to take the guesswork out of your game and add in a bit more fun.

It's the season for golfing, and these high-tech golf gadgets could help you become a better golfer. Or at the very least, have more fun while you're playing the game.

Check out the rangefinders from Callaway and Garmin, as well as Garmin's smartwatch designed for golfers. And if you occasionally need music to keep your energy up on the back nine, Bushnell has just the thing.

Garmin Approach S42 smartwatch Image: Garmin The Garmin Approach S42 is the ideal smartwatch for golfing, plus it's loaded with features for downtime as well. It's preloaded with more than 42,000 golf courses to track your play. The Green View lets you manually position the pin, and you can take your shot and track where it landed with AutoShot detection. The S42 allows for smart notifications, tracking steps and more. It features a large 1.2" easy-to-read color touchscreen display, and comes in three colors: gunmetal, rose gold or polished silver. $299 at Garmin

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder Image: Callaway The latest version of the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder allows golfers to figure out exactly how far it is to the next hole, even assessing the precise slope. It also has embedded technology that confirms the distance to the pin, and an integrated magnet that attaches the unit to the cart frame for easy access during a game. $250 at Callaway

Garmin Approach G80 Image: Garmin The Garmin Approach G80 is an all-in-one premium GPS golf handheld that features an integrated launch monitor to allow for easy tracking of club head speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing tempo and estimated distance. It has a 3.5" touchscreen display, and comes with more than 41,000 preloaded courses worldwide. $499 at Garmin

Bushnell Wingman Image: Bushnell The Bushnell Wingman is a wireless speaker that also receives audible GPS distances. It conveniently mounts to your cart bar via BITE magnetic technology. $150 at Bushnell