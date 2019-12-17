Indeed: Amazon and Walmart have the most job postings in Silicon Valley

Machine learning engineers top the salary list at $172,000 while software engineers are at the bottom with $112,000.

Engineers are still kings in the Silicon Valley job market but the landscape may be changing, according to a new analysis from Indeed. The job board found an overall 3.8% decrease in technology-related jobs in the Valley during 2019.

Indeed analyzed data from its job listings and searches on the site to determine which jobs in Silicon Valley were in most demand, who is earning the most money, and which companies have the most job openings in the area.

Indeed suggested that the decrease may be due to tech companies opening offices in new cities, such as Austin and New York, although there's not a dramatic difference in the cost of living in either place compared to the Bay Area.

Indeed found that Amazon is doing the most hiring in Silicon Valley and accounts for 4% of all tech-related job postings. Walmart is next at 3% of all listings. Apple, Cisco and Google are in the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively. Deloitte comes in at number six with almost 1% of all tech job postings. Deloitte is one of the largest accounting and consulting service companies in the world and has led the way in cloud computing jobs.

Engineering and developer jobs made up 14 of the 20 most in-demand roles. There were 2 non-engineering roles in the top 10 list: product managers at #3 and data scientists at #8. Except for devops at #9, the rest of the top 10 is all about software:

Software engineer Senior software engineer Product manager Software architect Full stack developer Front end developer Senior product manager Data scientist Development operations engineer Software test engineer

The highest salary list looks a little different. Although software engineers are the most in demand, they come in at the low end of the pay scale at $112,969. Machine learning engineers are at #18 on the jobs in demand list but they make the most money at $172,792, according to the analysis. DevOps comes in at the middle of the salary list at $128,495.

Machine learning engineer $172,792 Principal software engineer $169,268 Platform engineer $154,801 Senior software engineer $142,794 Software architect $142,372 Senior system engineer $141,013 Senior product manager $134,547 Cloud engineer $132,852 iOS developer $131,979 Dev ops engineer $128,495

Salaries for the highest-paying jobs are based on the average of tech-related job postings in the Silicon Valley area from January 2018 to October 2019.

Indeed also looked at job postings in Oakland, San Jose, and San Francisco. Cisco has the most tech job postings in San Jose, while Amazon leads in San Francisco. In Oakland, the healthcare system Kaiser Permanente is doing the most tech hiring.

