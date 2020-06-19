Make online learning a priority to increase your company's competitive edge

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

A formal eLearning policy can encourage employees to develop new skills and serve as a recruiting tool to attract new team members.

Training is a good way to keep good employees and attract new ones. Encouraging employees to develop new skills with an official eLearning policy can give individuals and companies a competitive edge over organizations that lack financial incentives and formal guidelines for ongoing professional education.

A look at the data shows that people are turning to online platforms to improve their soft skills and their technical expertise more now than ever before. Online education site Udemy compared activity 21 days before coronavirus lockdowns started and 21 days after in the report "Online Education Steps Up: What the World is Learning (from Home)."

SEE: eLearning and continuing education policy (TechRepublic Premium)

The report demonstrated an increased demand around the world for digital instruction:

425% increase in enrollments for consumers

80% increase in usage from businesses and governments

55% increase in course creation by instructors

People turned to Udemy for help with in-demandskills most needed during remote work. Udemy reported increased interest in these skills:

Telecommuting: 21,598% increase

Virtual teams: 1,523% increase



Decision making: 277% increase



Self discipline: 237% increase



Stress management: 235% increase



In addition to learning these soft skills online, professionals have turned to online classrooms to improve and validate their technical skills. Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA, said that in March the company saw a spike of interest in Live Online Training (LOT), instructor-led courses that simulate a traditional classroom experience with an instructor and hands-on eLearning tools.

"Earlier this year when many stay-at-home orders took effect, we saw enrollment numbers skyrocket, so much so that we added classes to accommodate demand," she said. "We've taken location out of the equation, allowing individuals to train at home and test at home."

Lily Mok, research vice president on the leadership, culture, and people dynamics team within the Gartner CIO research group, added that having a highly trained team can be a competitive advantage.

"It's even more important [in this economy] that you grow and build talent to support your needs, because otherwise you won't be able to recover and scale based on where the business trajectory might be," Mok said.

One of the more effective ways to invest in your workforce is with a comprehensive eLearning and continuing education policy. The eLearning and continuing education policy template from TechRepublic Premium provides a customizable framework you can use to create a development incentive package for your organization.

In April, CompTIA launched any time and anywhere testing for certifications after more than 25 years of working in brick- and mortar test centers. Randy Gross, CompTIA's CIO, said that online testing has had a slow uptake due to the perception of security issues and technology challenges. COVID-19 erased that barrier.

"The pandemic forced us into creativity while ensuring equivalent and fair exams, and they've taken off like a rocket," he said. We had tens of thousands sign up to be alerted to the launch or remote testing, so we know that many CIOs had staff in this situation."

