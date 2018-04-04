Men in tech paid more than women for same job 63% of the time

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

63% of the time, men in tech are offered higher salaries than women for the same role at the same company in the US. — Hired, 2018

66% of the time, women in tech ask for less money than men for the same role at the same company. — Hired, 2018

The tech gender wage gap persists, but women and companies have more power to change it than they may think, according to the third annual State of Wage Inequality in the Workplace report from career marketplace Hired.

Hired compared the salary gap between candidates who interviewed for the same job at the same company to remove inconsistencies in wage reporting. About 63% of the time, men working in tech are offered higher salaries than women for performing the same role at the same company in the US, the report found. On average, these companies offer women 4% less money; however, some offered women up to 45% less.

"A number of factors contribute to the tech industry's wage inequality problem, including unconscious biases, inconsistent compensation policies, and relying on past income to inform salary offers and expectations," the report stated.

The report found that 66% of the time, women ask for less money during salary negotiations—6% less on average—than their male counterparts do for the same role at the same company.

Women may be more likely to undervalue their accomplishments than men, the report noted, and don't ask for what they are worth in terms of salary. Half of the women included in the report said that they frequently experience imposter syndrome—or feeling like their earned successes are undeserved—and another 34% said that they sometimes do.

This fits with the results of a 2016 study from Harvard's Women in Computer Science Advocacy Council, which found that women with up to eight years of programming experience report the same level of confidence as men with zero to one year of programming experience.

Women are increasingly represented in the tech job candidate pool, the report found. This year, 46% of the time, companies on Hired only interviewed men for a given role—down from 53% last year. Women were underrepresented in the candidate pool 16% of the time, controlling for the fact that Hired's pool skewed more toward men.

In terms of location, San Francisco has the smallest wage gap, with women in the Bay area offered 8% less than men in similar roles. For comparison, Boston has a 9% gender wage gap, Los Angeles and New York have 10% gaps, and Seattle has an 11% gap, the report found.

When considering industry, education technology has the largest wage gap, with women in this field earning 10% less than their male counterparts. The wage gap in product management roles (4%) was half the size of that for software engineering, data science, and design, the report found.

Age and race were also a factor in salary. Women age 20-25 make $0.97 for every dollar men in similar roles earn, but by the time they're in their forties, the gap increases to $0.90 on the dollar, according to the report. White women make $0.96 for every dollar made by white men, while Asian women make $0.95, and black and Hispanic women make $0.90.

Ultimately, it is a company's responsibility to establish compensation standards and follow them, Hired stated in the report. "It is promising to see that companies are making up for a portion of the expectation gap in their salary offers, but we still have work to do," according to the report.

