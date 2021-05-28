Ready to dive into DevOps? Master Docker, Git and more with these online training courses

If you want a career in DevOps, this five-course online training is worth checking out.

Successful software companies manage to deploy releases promptly because they're great at DevOps. Without DevOps, there will still be a glaring schism between the development and software teams of businesses, making it hard to collaborate and align goals. But with DevOps, both groups work together in all stages of software development to allow for faster fixes, resulting in a better product for the end user.

DevOps practitioners are in great demand, as users expect more from the companies that develop the digital products they use. If you want to become a DevOps engineer, check out the Dynamic 2021 DevOps Certification Training Bundle.

This five-course training package focuses on Git, CompTIA Cloud, Docker, and Ansible, all of which are used in building infrastructure. But first, you'll start with an in-depth primer on DevOps fundamentals so you can have a full grasp of how it works. Then, you'll learn how to create repositories in Git, discover Docker technologies such as Docker Hub, Docker Compose and Docker Swarm, and master the open-source tool Ansible to elevate productivity and improve business outcomes. You'll also get to hone your expertise in preventive maintenance, installation, security, troubleshooting, and networking.



The courses are all self-paced, so you can learn when it's best for your schedule. Also, the courses are taught by industry insiders with years of experience.

