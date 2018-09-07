Salesforce update uses automation to limit manual tasks, speed sales cycle

A new update to Salesforce's Sales Cloud platform delivers a more integrated sales process, allowing users to complete tasks in marketing, sales, and billing, all within the platform, according to a Friday press release from Salesforce.

Sales representatives lose valuable time completing manual tasks, leaving only 32% of their day to actual selling, said the press release. With updates to High Velocity Sales, however, busy work is eliminated and simple tasks are streamlined.

The two most notable updates to High Velocity Sales are Sales Cadences and Work Queues, according to the release. Sales Cadences allows managers to create individualized activity sequences for their teams. Best practice guides can be implemented directly into the CRM now, helping sales reps navigate the prospecting process.

Work Queues produce a prioritized email and call list directly inside Sales Cloud, said the release. Using insights from Sales Cadences and Einstein Lead Scoring, Work Queues help sales reps build a strong pipeline by knowing exactly what steps to take next.

Another major addition is the new Salesforce Billing system, which includes usage-based pricing, evergreen subscriptions, and flexible invoicing, said the release. Usage-based pricing gives customers more purchase flexibility, since all usage information, renewals, and order changes are automatically applied to the customer account, the release noted.

The update also automatically renews customer contracts, making their subscriptions evergreen. This lets companies complete orders faster and create more accurate revenue reports, said the release. Additionally, companies can automatically bill customers at predetermined times.

Salesforce also updated collaboration strategies between sales and marketing teams by implementing Pardot. Pardot uses Lightning and Einstein to let sales and marketing teams work on a single platform, from the same insights, data, and customer engagement history, said the release.

High Velocity Sales—including Sales Cadences and Work Queues—will be available in February 2019. Salesforce Billing is generally open to the public today, but evergreen subscriptions are still in Beta mode, expected to be available in October 2018. Pardot in Lightning will also be available in October 2018, while Pardot Einstein is aimed to be ready in February 2019, added the release.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Salesforce expanded its cloud platform to include High Velocity Sales, New Salesforce Billing, and Salesforce Pardot.

All three additions aim to automate manual processes for sales reps, streamlining busy work and creating more efficient relationships between companies and consumers.

