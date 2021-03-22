Samsung launches 12 new high-resolution monitors for business pros

The new monitors include ultra-high definition, fast data transition and come in a range of sizes from 24-inch to 34-inch models.

Image: Samsung

On Monday, Samsung announced the release of 12 new high-resolution monitors that are part of three series—the S8, S7 and S6. The new monitors will be available in April, and range from $270 to more than $400. They're designed for employees working from home, from the office, or anyone who wants a high-res monitor for creative work.

The displays are TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certified, which means that the adaptive picture eye care technology automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature in response to room conditions. This is supposed to reduce eye strain after continued use. The monitors also have an eye-saver mode that reduces blue light emissions, and Flicker Free, which protects the user's eyes from flickering on the screen. Each monitor is borderless on three sides and has a slim, metal stand.

"This past year has reinforced the need for high-quality monitors that aid productivity, be it at home or in the office," said Mark Quiroz, vice president of marketing, Samsung Electronics America, in a press release.

SEE: Hardware inventory policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Samsung S8 high-resolution monitor

Image: Samsung

The flagship model is the S8, and it has several key features:

Ultra-High Definition resolution available in 27- and 32-inch models

Fast 10Gbps data transition through the USB-C port

Range of connectivity features including USB 3.0 and a USB hub

Flat screen

Offers pivot, swivel and tilt angles

The S8 starts at $429.99 for the 27-inch model.

Samsung S7 high-resolution monitor

Image: Samsung

The Samsung S7 high-resolution monitor comes in two sizes as well:

Like the S8, it offers UHD resolution and it's available in 27- and 32-inch models

178-degree wide viewing angle panel

Flat screen

Offers a tilt angle

The 27-inch S7 will be priced at $359.99, while the 32-inch model will be $389.99.

Samsung S6 high-resolution monitor

Image: Samsung

The Samsung S6 high-resolution monitor comes in a wider range of sizes:

Available in 34-, 32-, 27- and 24-inch models

All sizes support QHD resolution and Picture By Picture and Picture In Picture features

S60UA monitors support Daisy Chain technology, allowing extended multiple screen and screen reproduction, and LAN cable (RJ45 compatibility), transforming the monitor into a Docking Station Hub

Built-in Wake On Lan functionality allows the computer to be powered on remotely from another device



The S65UA 34-inch monitor in Ultra-Wide Quad High-Definition offers a 1000R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio



The 24-, 27- and 32-inch models have a flat screen

Offers pivot, swivel and tilt angles

The 32-inch S6 will be priced at $369.99 and the 34-inch model will be $679.99.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see