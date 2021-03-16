Sony offers STEAM training with virtual robotics and coding summer camps
March 16, 2021

The live sessions will run from June to August and feature an hour of daily instruction from computer science grads.

Image: Sony

Summertime youth fun may call to mind a culturally appropriated name, crafts and kayaking, but what parent wouldn't welcome activities that their kid would love and provide them with knowledge they'll use for the rest of their lives? Sony Electronics just announced the launch of a virtual summer camp program, which supports kids aged eight to 12 years old by kick-starting their STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers. If your child has to do summer camp virtually, these live sessions foster innovative thinking, programming skills, computer logic and problem-solving.

The sessions focus on foundational principles of design, coding and robotics and will run from June through August for nine sessions and nine weeks and feature daily one-hour sessions with live instruction. Campers will have access to instructors trained in computer science. They're small and they are encouraged to interact with one another. After they registered they will receive a KOOV kit, which they will use during the program, in small classes and beyond.

During the four-day program, participants will undertake tasks, which include

  • Applying robotics concepts to configure a microcontroller

  • Completing coding tasks for movement and sound

  • Building, programming and observing emotion-based responses

  • Prototyping and presenting original creations

And for those who are interested, also offering an optional sequential class beyond the standard sessions. The 2.0 class will focus on real-world robotics and coding applications. The 3.0 class will be able to code their own design and be encouraged to be creative with "free building."

Classroom size is capped at 12 students. There will be one instructor from Grace Academy and one instructor from Sony Electronics. Technical support will also be provided on the call.

In a press release, Sony said it recognizes the importance of STEAM education and hopes the program will encourage more youth to get involved in these fields.

Sony's summer camp program will use KOOV, Sony's all-in-one coding, robotics and design kit that combines digital coding with physical building. IT is compatible with iOS Mac windows and Chromebook compatible devices. Download it on Apple play and the App Store.

"We are thrilled to offer fun and engaging virtual programs that get kids excited about STEAM," said Michiko Araki Kelley, vice president of marketing and new business at Sony Electronics. "STEAM is an essential component of our DNA at Sony, and we hope to foster enthusiasm with children around the country."

The virtual robotics and coding program bundle is currently discounted with $100 off and is now $199. Camps are hosted virtually using the WebEx. The camp will open 5 minutes before to allow students to connect and test audio before the class starts.  Parent/legal guardian consent and setup/availability required.

Image: Sony

