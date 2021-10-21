Start training for a cloud computing career as a Microsoft Azure specialist

You don't have to go back to school or spend a fortune to acquire the skills you need to break into the tech industry. You can take self-paced courses, even if you're working full-time.

Microsoft's Azure is one of the world's leading cloud-computing platforms today. So, if you're considering training for a new career to start in the New Year, The Complete 2021 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle can help to prepare you for highly paid positions even if you have no previous tech experience.

You can start with "AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam Quick Prep" which will help you to pass the AZ-900 certification exam. This course was designed specifically for people with no tech background and those who have tech skills but aren't familiar with Azure. This is a certification that can really polish up your resume.

You can follow that up with "Azure Project-Based Hands-on Training", to learn about cloud computing with a focus on Azure. You will learn the concepts instantly and begin solving real-life application issues using cloud technologies. Then it will be time to start checking out the best resume and job interview tips.

If Big Data is your thing, you'll love "Azure MasterClass: Analyze Data with Azure Stream Analytics." You can also learn sophisticated models of machine learning to process real-life datasets in "Machine Learning in the Cloud with Azure Machine Learning." You'll become an in-demand cloud data scientist in no time.

After mastering basic skills, there are plenty of higher-level courses to keep boosting your career. You have lifetime access to these courses, so there's no rush to finish them all. "Azure MasterClass: Manage Storage & Disks in the Cloud with Azure Storage" can improve your career prospects all by itself. Both "AZ-103 Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2020" and "AZ-203 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep" can help you pass the most recent version of the Microsoft Azure Developer Exam.

"AZ-300 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam" will teach you all about cloud solutions, while "AZ-301 Azure Architect Design Exam Prep" will help you certify skills for integrating and securing Microsoft Azure's infrastructure. And you'll find out how to deploy, update and delete resources using templates in "Azure MasterClass: Manage Azure Cloud with ARM Templates."

Students love this bundle. Verified purchaser Joseph M. rated it 5 stars, saying: "Complete coverage of the Azure certification exam topics combined with lifetime access makes this an excellent value."

The Complete 2021 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

